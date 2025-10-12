Kevin Black Arua never set out to be a politician on or off camera. Yet his alter ego, “Governor Amuneke,” now commands millions of online followers and stirs debate on governance with every video.

What began as light-hearted social commentary has grown into sharp political satire that makes Nigerians laugh while quietly questioning power. In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Kevin recounts how a spur-of-the-moment skit snowballed into a national talking point, the catchphrases and costumes that shaped the character, and why he believes humour is a more potent civic tool than protest marches.

PT: Who exactly is Governor Amuneke, and how did you create this character?

Governor Amuneke: Governor Amuneke wasn’t planned; it grew naturally from my passion for a better Africa. I began with life-lesson content, then shifted to politics as insecurity grew. I once did caricatures called “Buhari,” but when I wore my old “Chief Amuneke” persona, with the Ezeagu and red cap, another one was named the character “Governor Amuneke,” to address governors, then it clicked. The skit went viral, people embraced it, and I just went with the flow. That’s how Governor Amuneke stayed.

PT: Was a particular politician or real-life moment that inspired the idea? You often say, “Let’s see the edit.” What’s the story behind that catchphrase?

Governor Amuneke: Well, the story wasn’t deliberate either. It started from a specific content that I did in reverse. That was the first one where I said, “Let’s see the edit.” It was like people were helping the Governor to drop some things in the boot, and at the end of the day, they found out that he planned to reverse the stuff and make it look like he was giving them gifts.

It was from that time. It wasn’t something I planned; it just came on set because, as we were filming, I was trying to see how I could portray what the government does, what some leaders do behind the scenes, and what they show us on camera. So when that part came, I just walked to the camera and said, “Let’s see the edit.” It made a lot of sense to me.

When I posted it, I saw many comments: “Let’s see the edit, let’s see the edits.” And I said, I’ll do it again in my next content. Since then, whenever I show the nonsense they do behind and link it with what they want to show us, I just say, “Let’s see the edit.” That’s how it came about. None of those things were planned, but I saw them and took advantage of them.

PT: Do you write your skits solo or work with a team? How long does it take you to produce one viral clip?

Governor Amuneke: Well, writing is not the right word. I usually think about situations, social issues, news, or something that pops up. I have a team; people around me sometimes chip in when I come up with stories. We sit down, ponder it, and some make suggestions.

For the most part, after I get the ideas and draw conclusions on the direction and angles, I write most of them myself. But we don’t usually use a crew. We just discuss, have everything in our heads, then go. I direct my stuff, and then we shoot.

PT: Nigerians call you “the satirical governor.” What’s the more profound message you want people to take away from your comedy?

Governor Amuneke: It’s just awareness. I want people to be aware of what is happening. I feel like we’ve been misled for a long time. It’s not like some people don’t know, but now people are beginning to see politicians for who they are, not for the edits they give us.

My primary aim is to expose. I want us to live in an era where people are politically aware and know their real value. An Africa that knows the institutions established by the whites are not to favour us. It’s just about letting people know these politicians for who they are and what the problem is.

PT: You mirror the antics of politicians without calling names. Have any political figures ever reached out, either angry or in support?

Governor Amuneke: No, sometimes I see private warnings: “We see what you’re trying to do. Stay away from this. We’re going to come after you.” These are just anonymous messages like that. But I don’t pay much attention because it will happen.

I’ve not seen a notable person or a known face come to me and say, ‘Don’t do this or that’. Instead, I’ve seen people approach me to campaign for their candidate. But I decided I’m going to be non-partisan for now. I’m not going to campaign for anybody. I just want people to see the right thing and know the wrong thing when supporting the wrong people. So generally, I’ve not seen any major issue.

PT: Do you ever fear that one day the joke will be “too close to home” and land you in trouble, like Mr Macaroni staying at loggerheads with politicians?

Governor Amuneke: I’m not an activist like Mr Macaroni. I’m a content creator and filmmaker, focused on telling stories that impact lives. Over time, you’ll see me explore different themes: politics, relationships, and more. If anything, you could call me a revolutionary skit maker, but not an activist.

I don’t fear backlash because every work has risks. Just like soldiers don’t avoid war because of death, I face whatever comes with my craft. Unlike Mr Macaroni, who calls out APC or specific governments directly, I use films and skits that open people’s eyes.

People often assume I’m attacking the APC, or the Labour Party, or even Peter Obi. That’s fine, none of them is perfect. My content serves as a check on everyone, both the good and the bad. My mission is simple: create, entertain, and impact lives. Anyone who feels I’m against them is experiencing what comes with truth.

PT: One of your videos can hit millions of views within days. How do you handle the pressure to remain relevant?

Governor Amuneke: My fame didn’t come by surprise. I’ve been at this for over four years. Since 2020, I’ve consistently dropped skits, sometimes daily, which takes serious work. I’ve trended before, with people like Tunde Ednut and Don Jazzy posting me. So, I see this not just as luck but as a responsibility God has given me.

PT: You recently confirmed your marriage. How has your wife reacted to suddenly being married to “Governor Amuneke,” a global meme?

Governor Amuneke: I mean, she knew before what my type of job is. She’s the kind of person who knows a star when she sees one. She was intentional about her choice, and I don’t think it surprises her. She would tell me, “I know who you are now and who you will become.”

So, we just pray. We pray for a safer background for both of us. But she’s not surprised, and she’s not overwhelmed.

PT: When not creating content, who is Kevin Black off-camera?

Governor Amuneke: Kevin Black is a regular guy who loves to laugh, be around people, and spread happiness. I value an environment filled with joy.

But now, the work is overwhelming. I barely have time for myself, always creating, replying to messages, and dealing with the attention. My old self is fading, and my new self is defined by impact and what people see on camera.

PT: Skit-making has become a significant industry in Nigeria. Do you think comedians like yourself are filling a gap left by mainstream media and traditional comedy?

Governor Amuneke: Yes, I think so. The order of the day is what people see. So we are doing a great job. I agree with the idea. Social media has its own ill, its own sickness. I preferred it when things were done occasionally. But social media is good too. It has covered a lot of gaps. People can communicate, get informed, and all of that.

PT: What would be his first three campaign promises if the real-life Governor Amuneke were to run for office?

Governor Amuneke: If I were to run for office, my approach would be simple: transparency and accountability. If a state budget is set aside for projects, contractors must deliver within a clear time frame. There are no excuses.

My focus would be to build a system where the law truly works, where the rich and poor face the same consequences for the same offence. Governors shouldn’t be praised for building roads or providing electricity; that’s their job, funded by public money. Just like I provide for my family or you do your work as a journalist, leaders are simply doing their duty.

If a senator or leader steals, party affiliation wouldn’t matter; they go to jail. Once laws are enforced without bias, corruption will reduce, and everyone will sit up. That’s the kind of system I would stand for.

PT: Beyond Amuneke, do you have plans to explore film, TV, or even live political satire shows?

Governor Amuneke: Yes, I’m working on major projects, such as Netflix-level movies, live comedy shows, YouTube films, and stage performances. Expect high-quality productions that take my skits to a bigger, clearer, world-shaking scale.

PT: Many young people say your skits help them laugh through the frustration of Nigerian politics. How do you balance humour with the harsh realities you’re portraying?

Governor Amuneke: I realised people are depressed, and laughter is the best way to reach them. I once created emotional content that had millions of views on Facebook, but humour communicates truth better; people laugh, enjoy, and still get the message, even politicians.

PT: Do you see yourself giving voice to Nigerians who feel powerless about governance?

Governor Amuneke: Yes, I am already. Not necessarily me, but my contents are already a voice. People are aware, people already know what is going on. If I stop now and never shoot anything on politics again, people will recycle my videos. If you do anything, they will call Governor Amuneke. So that’s already in place. It’s a loud voice already.

PT: Do you see yourself giving voice to Nigerians who feel powerless about governance?

Governor Amuneke: You should expect to see me on the world stage and globally.

If you used to see me as a Nigerian creator, you will see me as the top African creator challenging the system of the world, the system, not just Africa. Politically, the salient issues traverse the whole world. When we solve African problems, there are global problems. And when we solve them, we are not only solving Africa, but we are also solving global issues. You should expect to see me worldwide, making a bigger impact, through bigger movies. If some of us win an Oscar, it’s not bad now.