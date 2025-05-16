Esther Akinnukawe is the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, she shares how her leadership journey has been defined by purpose, resilience, and a commitment to lifting others as she rises.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Akinnukawe: My journey to becoming Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of MTN Nigeria reflects a dynamic career marked by strategic leadership, adaptability, and a commitment to empowering others. I began my career in consulting before transitioning into the banking sector, where I worked across multiple banks. A misalignment in values prompted me to take a break and pursue an MBA, after which I spent six years in academia. Seeking operational experience, I joined FCMB and later transitioned into the telecommunications sector, where I have excelled for over 13 years.

With expertise spanning consulting, banking, academia, and telecommunications, throughout my career, I have remained focused on leadership, influencing outcomes, creating environments that inspire excellence and fostering a high-performance culture for organisational success. My leadership vision is centred on empowering individuals to achieve personal and business success. I adopt a blended leadership style, ensuring that my approach aligns with my impact and continuous improvement mission.

My career journey has not been without challenges, including navigating industrial crises and securing pay increases during economic downturns. However, these experiences shaped me into a resilient and strategic HR leader. At MTN Nigeria, I have led key transformation initiatives, including structural reviews, digital recruitment campaigns, driving employee engagement and business effectiveness, all in an enabling and supportive culture.

My dedication to value creation and continuous evolution in HR practices has positioned me as a trusted business partner and an influential leader. Ultimately, my journey to CHRO underscores my unwavering commitment to excellence, leadership impact, and the pursuit of growth and transformation.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Akinnukawe: Women leaders, including myself, inspire and empower others, especially fellow women, through our authenticity, advocacy, and actions. We lead by example, showcasing resilience and integrity while proving that leadership is attainable, even in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Personally, I believe mentorship and sponsorship play critical roles. By providing guidance, opening doors, and supporting other women through workplace challenges, we can foster inclusive environments that champion diversity, equity, and inclusion. This ensures that all women’s contributions are valued and celebrated.

As a volunteer mentor on various platforms, I have observed how sharing individual experiences, including successes and challenges, can make leaders relatable role models who encourage confidence and perseverance. This helps women advocate for themselves, negotiate value, and express their ambitions.

Women leaders who lead with emotional intelligence also cultivate supportive workplaces that encourage growth and development. We challenge biases and pave the way for the next generation of women leaders. Through these efforts, we drive impactful transformation and reinforce the belief that true leadership is about lifting others as we rise.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Akinnukawe: Women are known as nurturers, a unique strength that makes them excel in leadership roles. Through their nurturing spirit, they can demonstrate strengths in collaboration, empowerment, long-term vision, emotional intelligence, and fostering team morale and trust. Their people-centred approach ensures that individuals feel valued and motivated, balancing assertiveness with approachability. By embracing diverse perspectives, they inspire innovation and inclusivity.

Another unique strength women possess is the ability to multitask, juggling several balls in the air simultaneously. This leads to resilience and adaptability, which help them navigate challenges and drive creative solutions.

Having experienced gender biases, women leaders advocate for equity and flexible work policies. Their success is rooted in competence, resilience, and the ability to deliver results.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Akinnukawe: While I haven’t encountered gender-specific challenges, I have faced typical business hurdles like any leader. These include navigating complex stakeholder dynamics, driving change within established systems, aligning strategy with execution, and managing crises.

I’ve tackled these obstacles by adhering to essential leadership principles—building credibility, fostering trust, leveraging emotional intelligence, and making data-driven decisions. Continuous learning, adaptability, and strategic relationship-building have been my priorities to stay ahead in dynamic business environments.

In my opinion, success is ultimately achieved through competence, resilience, and the ability to deliver results, regardless of gender.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Akinnukawe: One of the most rewarding moments in my career, which solidified my passion for leadership, was navigating the Industrial crisis during my tenure as CHRO at MTN Nigeria. This was a defining moment that tested my leadership abilities and reinforced the profound impact of effective leadership in times of crisis.

Barely seven months into my role, an external labour organisation picketed the company due to the crisis. The situation escalated rapidly, demanding agile decision-making, resilience, and strong communication. Securing management support was critical, and I was fortunate to have the unwavering backing of the leadership team, who approached the crisis as a collective business challenge.

The second was establishing the Women at Y’ello programme (W@Y). This initiative provided a platform to help female employees become the best they can be, solidifying my passion for leadership and empowering others.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Akinnukawe: To young Nigerian women dreaming of leadership: think of it as a marathon, not a sprint. Keep growing, stay resilient, and be intentional. Develop a vision that makes people excited to follow you. Study different leadership styles and blend these to set clear goals and encourage collaboration.

Find role models, learn their tricks, and adopt strong values like integrity and excellence. Do not be afraid of challenges, as adversity can be a gift. With resilience, quick decisions, and smart communication, you will overcome.

Keep learning. Finance, strategy, and governance will be your secret weapons, so pay attention to acquiring skills in these areas. Stand up for fairness and use your influence for good.

Overall, lead with heart—show empathy, help your team grow, and create an empowering workplace. By doing so, you’ll not only make a difference but also set the stage for future leaders. Now, go forth and conquer!

PT: How do you balance the demands of a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Akinnukawe: Balancing the role of a CHRO with my personal life is all about seamlessly blending work and life, i.e., work-life integration.

First, I integrate work and personal tasks into my day. If I need to take care of something personal, I adjust my work schedule around it. I manage my energy by prioritising health – eating well, getting enough sleep, and trying to exercise regularly.

Delegation is key. I delegate tasks to others whenever possible, which frees me up to focus on higher priorities.

Continuous learning keeps me ahead. Staying committed to professional development makes achieving results easier. I block out time to relax and unwind. I love reading, visiting places, and listening to music, and these help me de-stress and recharge.

A strong support network is essential. Family, friends, and colleagues provide the necessary support and energy.

Spirituality plays a big part in my life. My faith in God is my anchor, making things easier to handle. Lastly, I set realistic but challenging goals to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you, and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Akinnukawe: The theme for 2025 International Women’s Day, “Accelerate Action,” resonates with me as it urges us to make meaningful strides in promoting gender equality. It reminds me that we need to act urgently, implementing strategies and initiatives that foster real progress and dismantle the systemic barriers that hold women back both professionally and personally.

In my leadership role, I am dedicated to taking decisive actions to create a lasting impact. Our company has launched initiatives such as the Pave the Way mentoring platform, sponsorships through Women in Tech, and the STEM programme by W@Y, which supports young women pursuing STEM education. These programmes are close to my heart and reflect my commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where every woman can thrive.

For me, “Accelerate Action” means reinforcing our commitments while celebrating the progress we’ve already made. It’s about continuously assessing where we are globally and in our circles of influence, envisioning where we want to be in the future, for instance, in the next five years, and charting a bold path forward. I am passionate about driving momentum and shaping a future where every woman has the opportunity to succeed.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Akinnukawe is also a member of WIMBIZ.

