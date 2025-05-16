The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced a Candidate Counselling Emergency Support Centre (CCESC) for candidates retaking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
JAMB said the initiative is in addition to the ticketing system on candidates’ portals, where they can raise concerns or seek support.
The board said candidates resitting the 2025 UTME can raise cases of clashing of examinations or other issues they may have on the ticketing platform.
“For the 2025 UTME Exam rewrite candidates, simply go to www.jamb.gov.ng and select Quicklinks. Select Ticketing/Support.
|
“Once you have been authenticated as a candidate by entering your Registration number, you can select Exam Rewrite and then select the applicable subtopic, such as slip printing issue, centre issue, clashing exam issue or any other issue you may have. You will get a prompt response,” it said in a series of posts on its X handle.
Emergency support
The board asked candidates requiring support to call “07002200016”.
It listed the officials available to help the candidates: Gbenga, Yusuf, Dubem, Tony, Ogbonna and Emma.
“Members of the public, particularly candidates with genuine concerns, can reach out to any of these officials,” the board said in a series of posts on its X handle.
ALSO READ: UTME 2025: African Universities commend JAMB for transparency on results glitch
Background
JAMB asked over 300,000 candidates to retake the UTME after it was found that a glitch at the Computer-Based Test Centres affected their scores.
The resit UTME begins today (Friday).
JAMB said it has spoken to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to reschedule some of its papers so that candidates can sit the UTME and WAEC.
However, some candidates have expressed concerns as WAEC has not disclosed a new date for the examination.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999