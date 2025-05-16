The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced a Candidate Counselling Emergency Support Centre (CCESC) for candidates retaking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB said the initiative is in addition to the ticketing system on candidates’ portals, where they can raise concerns or seek support.

The board said candidates resitting the 2025 UTME can raise cases of clashing of examinations or other issues they may have on the ticketing platform.

“For the 2025 UTME Exam rewrite candidates, simply go to www.jamb.gov.ng and select Quicklinks. Select Ticketing/Support.

“Once you have been authenticated as a candidate by entering your Registration number, you can select Exam Rewrite and then select the applicable subtopic, such as slip printing issue, centre issue, clashing exam issue or any other issue you may have. You will get a prompt response,” it said in a series of posts on its X handle.

Emergency support

The board asked candidates requiring support to call “07002200016”.

It listed the officials available to help the candidates: Gbenga, Yusuf, Dubem, Tony, Ogbonna and Emma.

“Members of the public, particularly candidates with genuine concerns, can reach out to any of these officials,” the board said in a series of posts on its X handle.

Background

JAMB asked over 300,000 candidates to retake the UTME after it was found that a glitch at the Computer-Based Test Centres affected their scores.

The resit UTME begins today (Friday).

JAMB said it has spoken to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to reschedule some of its papers so that candidates can sit the UTME and WAEC.

However, some candidates have expressed concerns as WAEC has not disclosed a new date for the examination.

