The Israeli army has said it will investigate its soldier who was spotted smashing a statue of Jesus in Southern Lebanon.

The announcement came after public outrage over a viral photograph showing the Israeli soldier smashing the head of the statue.

The Israel Defence Force confirmed the authenticity of the photograph on Sunday, which garnered more than 5 million views on X.

The army, in a statement on X, said the soldier’s conduct is outrightly against its values and that the incident is currently being investigated by the Northern Command.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon.

“The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasises that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops.

“The Northern Command is investigating the incident and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings,” the IDF wrote.

The army also noted that it is working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place.

It further stated that its goal is to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

It stated that it has no plan to harm or attack civilian infrastructure, religious buildings or religious symbols. However, several of its strikes on Lebanon have targeted residential areas and killed civilians.

Around 2,167 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in the last month, and about 7,061 have been injured.

Israel’s recent statement followed its 10-day ceasefire agreement with Beirut.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire agreement between President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

He also wrote that the agreement followed the first direct meeting between the two leaders in 34 years.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that, to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” he wrote on Truth Social last Thursday.