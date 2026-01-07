The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said inadequate operational vehicles, poor office infrastructure, and lack of office accommodation are constraining its fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

The state commander, Samaila Danmalam, disclosed this on Tuesday during the command’s end-of-year press briefing in Katsina, where he presented the agency’s 2025 operational scorecard.

Despite the constraints, Mr Danmalam said the command arrested 1,018 suspects in 2025 and seized 2,473.755 kilogrammes of illicit drugs across the state through intelligence-led operations and patrols.

According to the NDLEA, the arrested suspects comprised 992 males and 26 females, while the drugs intercepted included 1,667.747kg of cannabis, 793.66kg of psychotropic substances, and 12.348kg of codeine.

The commander said the seizures disrupted several illicit drug supply networks but warned that sustaining the momentum would require improved logistics and infrastructure.

He said the command’s challenges include shortages of operational vehicles, inadequate office facilities—such as poor drainage systems—and insufficient accommodation for officers deployed across the state.

Legal and prevention outcomes

Mr Danmalam said the NDLEA recorded 86 arraignments and secured 87 convictions in 2025, attributing the outcomes to improved investigation and prosecution processes.

On prevention, he said the agency’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign reached 75,135 people through 203 sensitisation programmes, while 451 drug users were counselled and 58 clients admitted for rehabilitation.

Calls for support

The NDLEA commander appealed to government authorities, stakeholders and philanthropists to support the command in addressing its operational gaps, stressing that drug control required sustained investment.

He acknowledged the support of the Katsina State Government and other security agencies but noted that broader institutional backing was necessary to consolidate the gains recorded in 2025.