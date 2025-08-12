Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday banning the procurement of foreign-made clothing and related gear for the country’s armed forces starting in 2026.

According to the decree, from 1 January 2026, all uniforms and other clothing items for the Russian Armed Forces must be produced by Russian companies whose manufacturing facilities are located within the country.

By 2027, the requirement would extend to fabrics and knitted materials used in production, which must be domestically manufactured.

The measure aims to entirely exclude the purchase of foreign-made clothing and materials for the needs of the military, the decree said.

Military clothing and gear include uniforms, insignia, underwear, bedding, special clothing, footwear, equipment, and sanitary items.

Such supplies are procured through the Russian state defence order system.

(Xinhua/NAN)