A New Zealand lawmaker was ejected from parliament’s debating chamber on Tuesday and barred for the rest of the week during a speech on recognising Palestinian statehood.

Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick challenged government lawmakers to back her member’s bill allowing New Zealand to apply sanctions on Israel “for its war crimes.”

“If we find six of 68 government Members of Parliament (MPs) with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history,” Ms Swarbrick said.

House Speaker Gerry Brownlee said the statement was “completely unacceptable” and called for Ms Swarbrick to withdraw and apologise or leave the House for the rest of the week.

Ms Swarbrick refused to apologise and said she would “happily” leave.

Mr Brownlee later confirmed his ruling but said Ms Swarbrick could return from Wednesday if she apologised.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour objected to Ms Swarbrick having a Palestinian scarf, or keffiyeh, draped across her seat.

Members of the Green Party have been wearing keffiyehs in the House since 2023.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the New Zealand government would consider its position on recognition of a state of Palestine by September.

Almost 150 UN member states already recognise Palestinian statehood, but important Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, do not.

(dpa/NAN)