The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the appointment of Andrew Nwoba as the Clerk of the Senate.

This announcement was made by Emmanuel Anyigor, deputy director of information, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Mr Anyigor, the commission approved Mr Nwoba’s appointment, which will take effect on 11 December.

He said prior to this appointment, the new clerk served as the secretary of the Directorate of Legislative Budget and Planning.

Additionally, the commission endorsed the elevation of other key officers within the National Assembly bureaucracy.

“These appointments include: Mr Emmanuel Oda, appointed as deputy clerk (Administration), Senate and Vivien Njemanze, appointed as deputy clerk (Administration), House of Representatives.

“Others are Dr Obasi Ukoha, appointed as Secretary of the Directorate of Legislative Budget and Planning, Rawlings Agada, deployed from Deputy Clerk (Administration), Senate to deputy clerk (Legislative), Senate.

“Florence Kehinde A., deployed from deputy clerk (Administration), House of Representatives to deputy clerk (Legislative), House of Representatives.”

The commission had also previously approved the appointments of Ogundayo Olufunmilayo as secretary of the Directorate of Special Duties, Alkali Abubakar, as secretary of the Directorate of Human Resource Staff Development, and Essien Essien as secretary of the Directorate of Zonal Liaison Offices.

(NAN)

