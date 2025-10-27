The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has suspended three of its personnel for alleged gross misconduct.

The Commander of the Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this on Monday in Akure while briefing journalists.

According to him, the suspended officers are Abu Taiwo, Akinsipe Victor and Akinjumi Julius.

Mr Adeleye alleged that the three officials were sponsored to undermine, disparage and distract the corps from its core mandate of providing security to lives and property.

“All that you have seen on the social media on the 15 points they raised are all false allegations, and as we stand today, the three of them have been reprimanded.

“They’ve been declared wanted and due diligence in handling such in a security environment where oaths of allegiance and secrecy to the state cannot be thrown away.

“We refuse to be dragged into the controversies surrounding each and every one of them because the fact remains that they are acting in isolation.

“The three of them have been suspended from the corps, and we are looking for them to come and answer as a way of giving them free access to criminal justice. If they are innocent, everybody will see.

“The corps as an entity will not be dragged into social media controversy with such people that are acting in isolation.

“Especially now that we are sure and we have proof to show that they are being sponsored,” he said.

Mr Adeleye also said four suspects were arrested in various locations in the state for stealing and allegedly being informants to kidnappers.

The commander reassured residents that the state remained safe for business to thrive and for socio-economic growth.

