A woman has been hospitalised after a tiger mauled her while she was working at Australia’s largest amusement park, Dreamworld, local media reported on Monday.
Australian news agency AAP said the woman, a trained animal handler, was taken to hospital in a stable condition with injuries to her arm.
“Dreamworld acknowledges an incident that occurred involving one of the park’s tigers and a trained tiger handler,” a theme park spokesperson told AAP.
“This was an isolated and rare incident, and we will conduct a thorough review accordingly.”
Dreamworld, on the Gold Coast in the Australian state of Queensland, is home to nine Sumatran and Bengal tigers.
(dpa/NAN)
