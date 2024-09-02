A woman has been hospitalised after a tiger mauled her while she was working at Australia’s largest amusement park, Dreamworld, local media reported on Monday.

Australian news agency AAP said the woman, a trained animal handler, was taken to hospital in a stable condition with injuries to her arm.

“Dreamworld acknowledges an incident that occurred involving one of the park’s tigers and a trained tiger handler,” a theme park spokesperson told AAP.

“This was an isolated and rare incident, and we will conduct a thorough review accordingly.”

Dreamworld, on the Gold Coast in the Australian state of Queensland, is home to nine Sumatran and Bengal tigers.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

