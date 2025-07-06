My name is Professor DeWayne P. Frazier and I serve as the President/ Vice Chancellor of the American University of Nigeria (AUN).

For over 25 years I have worked in international education in the United States context. AUN employs the American liberal arts style programmes with highly engaged teaching pedagogy that helps develop the whole person. We also focus on competency-based learning where students are evaluated on more than rote memorisation but more precisely on important outcomes that will make them entrepreneurs with integrity.

Many of our students complete their undergraduate degree with AUN and move on to the United States to obtain their masters and PhD programmes. Because of this, I have been asked many times about scholarships to the United States and so I have come up with a comprehensive list that our readers may find of interest to them as well.

Fulbright Programme https://foreign.fulbrightonline.org/about/foreign-student-program Fulbright Programme – Sponsored by the U.S. government, this programme provides funding for international students to pursue graduate (post-graduate) study in the United States. The programme is one of the most famous in the United States and is highly competitive and open to practically any major that a student chose. This programme remains the Gold Standard for American education.



AAUW International Fellowships https://www.aauw.org/resources/programs/fellowships-grants/funding-opportunities/international-fellowships/ AAUW International Fellowships – Offered by the American Association of University Women, these fellowships are for women who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents and are pursuing graduate studies in the U.S. This programme has a rich tradition.

Rotary Peace Fellowships https://www.rotary.org/en/our-programs/peace-fellowships For students pursuing a master’s degree in peace and conflict resolution, this fellowship covers tuition, fees, and living expenses. Priority given to individuals involved in local Rotary Clubs which exist all over Nigeria.

Gates Scholarship https://www.thegatesscholarship.org/scholarship This highly selective scholarship programme supports outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households to attend college. The programme is funded by one of the top philanthropists in the world, Bill Gates of the Microsoft fame.



Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program https://www.humphreyfellowship.org/ This programme offers professional development for mid-career professionals from designated countries, providing non-degree academic study and related professional experiences.



United World Scholarships https://www.uwc.org/ibdp/fees-and-scholarships These scholarships support students from around the world to attend UWC schools and then continue their education in the U.S. The programmes start outside the United States in locations around the world including other locations in Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Columbia University Scholarship for Displaced People https://services.unhcr.org/opportunities/education-opportunities/columbia-university-scholarship-displaced-students-cusds Aimed at students who have been displaced from their home countries due to conflict or other crises, the scholarship provides full tuition and living expenses. This programme could assist students from refugee families and Internally Displaced People (IDPs).



American University Emerging Global Leader Scholarship https://www.american.edu/admissions/international/au-egls-apply.cfm This scholarship is for high-achieving international students who demonstrate leadership potential and a commitment to positive social change. The American University is located in Washington D.C. and has one of the most diverse campuses anywhere in the world with students from around the world.



The P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund (IPS) https://www.peointernational.org/educational-support/international-peace-scholarship-fund/ IPS is a fund established in 1949 to provide scholarships for women from other countries for graduate study in the U.S. or Canada. The PEO is one of the top programmes in the United States for women and education and they have funded thousands of students over the years. The maximum award amount is $12,500.



Other scholarships that one should review are university specific ones for different American based universities. Example, go online and review programmes like the Global Excellence Scholarship at the University of Oregon, International Student Scholarship at University of Southern California or the International Student Scholarship at Campbellsville University.

On the campus of AUN, we are proud to be a host of the United States Embassy American Space/ Windows. According to the United States Department of States website, “American Spaces are open-access learning and gathering places around the world that promote interaction – both in-person and virtual – among local audiences and the United States. More than 600 American Spaces are located in universities, shopping malls, libraries and other public places, as well as on embassy compounds, in more than 140 countries.”.

The U.S. government has many different of these locations around Nigeria and you should be able to find one close to you. These locations can allow you to attend workshops about student visas (F-1 visas) and exchange scholars (J-1) in the United States as well as access to Education USA.

-https://ng.usembassy.gov/education/american-spaces/

Also, do not be in despair, the American University of Nigeria operates the same type of prograame as the universities based in the United States. The credit hours system, the same calendar, semester based, general education coursework as well as various majors in undergraduate studies. If your visa is denied or you are not able to get one of the competitive scholarships at first, you can study at the AUN.

We have a robust study abroad programme where student can study at American style universities all over the world for semesters also. Most students that go to America on these programmes go through the Department of State J-1 visa programme for exchange students.

I hope that you find this information helpful. It continues to be a blessing for me to help serve in Nigeria with the amazing and wonderful people. The United States and Nigeria have always been strong partners for education so I am happy to watch this to continue to increase over the years. If you have questions on programs, contact us at [email protected]

