In an urgent call to action, Francis Béhanzin, the former Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), delivered a stark warning about the escalating threat of terrorism in the Sahel region during an interview in Washington, D.C.

Speaking at the United States Institute of Peace, the defence expert provided a sobering account of the complex security challenges plaguing the volatile Sahel region, stretching from Senegal to Sudan. Despite numerous strategies employed by international forces over the past decade, including the deployment of 13,000 soldiers under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the situation continues to deteriorate.

“There is no coordination; no national strategy coordination, political coordination, military operation cooperation,” lamented Mr Béhanzin, a retired general. “Things are worsening every day.”

The former ECOWAS commissioner attributed the rise of extremism, in part, to the aftermath of the Libyan war, which unleashed a torrent of instability across the region. Efforts by ECOWAS, the United States, France, and other international players have thus far failed to stem the tide of terrorism, breeding disappointment among local populations and military forces.

This disillusionment, according to Mr Béhanzin, contributed to a series of military coups that have further destabilized the region, with Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger all experiencing such upheavals. Alarmingly, three of these nations – Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger – have threatened to withdraw from ECOWAS, the regional economic and political bloc tasked with maintaining peace and security.

“It’s too much for ECOWAS – for 15 member states,” Mr Béhanzin stated, emphasizing the enormous strain on the organization’s resources and capabilities.

In a candid assessment, the retired general acknowledged the resilience of armed groups in the face of previous approaches, questioning the efficacy of past recommendations and policies. However, he expressed cautious optimism that the recent report by the Bipartisan Senior Study Group for the Sahel, combined with ECOWAS’s action plan, could provide a path forward – if bolstered by the unwavering support of the United States and its citizens.

“I believe that the US citizen through the US government will take into account the recommendations of the USIP’s study and also the action plan by ECOWAS,” Mr Béhanzin urged. “Because we can say that the political crisis – the coups d’état – happening, except for Guinea because in Guinea there is no terrorism there.”

As the chairman of the World Network of Security and Defence Professionals for prevention and combating terrorism, Mr Béhanzin emphasized the global nature of the terrorism threat, drawing parallels to the 9/11 attacks on American soil. “The problem of terrorism is not only the problem of one country,” he warned. “Anywhere. That is why I believe that to combat terrorism, anywhere they come from.”

With the Sahel region teetering on the brink of further chaos, Mr Béhanzin’s impassioned plea underscores the urgency of a coordinated, multinational effort to address the root causes of extremism and restore stability to this beleaguered corner of the world. The international community, led by the United States, now faces a critical juncture – heed the calls for action or risk witnessing the scourge of terrorism metastasize beyond the Sahel’s borders.

Mr Béhanzin, in an interview, spoke to PREMIUM TIMES’ White House correspondent, Pearl Matibe, and warned that terrorism in the Sahel will continue if action is not taken, which threatens security everywhere.

Here’s an excerpt of the interview, edited from an intermittent French translator, and for length and clarity:

Matibe: Francis Béhanzin, it’s such a pleasure. Thank you so much for fitting time into your remarkably busy Washington itinerary, to speak with me. Welcome to Washington.

Béhanzin: Thank you so much.

Matibe: I’m going to dive right in. You have a vast experience, and you are attending the event [at] the United States Institute of Peace on the Sahel. Let me begin by asking this as the former Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security at ECOWAS, could you tell us a little bit about what is the Political Affairs, Peace, and Security department at ECOWAS? It oversees two directorates. Tell us a little bit about the background and context of your previous role there.

Béhanzin: Thank you so much. For asking me that question. Also, I am the Chairman of the World Network of Security and Defence Professionals for prevention and combating terrorism. Thank you for your question. I was invited by the USIP in Washington to come and talk about what’s been happening in the Sahel. (I was the) former Minister of Interior and Public Safety [Benin], and I was the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security at ECOWAS, between 2018 and 2022. During my mandate at ECOWAS, I managed 14 presidential elections, two senatorial elections, and four sensitive parliamentary elections in the region. Working on democracy, peace, and security was my main goal, but it was not an easy task. We can all say, and agree, that things are really tense right now, especially with three states, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Those three countries wanting to leave ECOWAS…it’s very complicated and worrying given that they were all united for peace and democracy in the Sahel. So, it’s not an easy task to deal with, but we are working on it, and that’s why I was brought here to Washington to give my perspectives, given my expertise in the subject matter.

Matibe: In your view, what are the key priorities for enhancing regional cooperation and coordination among ECOWAS member states to address the shared security challenges that can be overcome in a more sustainable, more long-term way for West Africa and the Sahel?

Béhanzin: It comes to the support in the crisis after the war in Libya…Okay, I cannot tell you how many strategies were developed, especially in Mali. There are more than 20 strategies. And as you said, there is no coordination; no national strategy coordination, political coordination, military operation cooperation, that coordinates, and things [were] worsening every day. You know that MINUSMA was there for about 10 years without good results. They did many things. There were about 13,000 soldiers from international countries who came to Mali. They developed many action [plans], for people, on health, but not combatting terrorism. And the international community who sent [representation] there – as I can say – USA, France, Japan, China, Russia, and many countries from West Africa, in general. They weren’t able to stop the terrorism. And from that the population and local military forces [were] completely disappointed. That disappointment resulted in them focusing on political governance and social governance. Then they carried out the coup d’état. I was there, as a Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security. I can tell you that the man who carried out the coup d’état was in the Special Forces and one day, he was kidnapped by terrorists. Maybe by God’s will, he was released. Now, the situation is worsening every day.

You know ECOWAS did many good things to gather the effort, to coordinate the effort, and to do many good things in the Sahel. But you know, when the military coup d’état happened, ECOWAS with its resolution tried to convince them […] But, you know the military…You know how power―I don’t know―I don’t want to say that the power is sweet. But they were not departing. After them [Mali], came Burkina Faso. After Mali and Burkina Faso came Guinea (Conakry). After Guinea Conakry came Niger. It’s too much for ECOWAS―for 15 member states. And, about the regulation by ECOWAS countries, there was some sanction, to stop coup d’état and arrest the coup d’état in our region. Actually, three of them said that we will withdraw from ECOWAS, as a regional community. That is what we are facing. The US government and the US Institute of Peace invited us as resource persons to talk about the situation and [our perspectives] on the strategy to coordinate in a better [way] to prevent terrorism, to eradicate terrorism, and to give good health and human security for all these people.

Matibe: Can I press you on that issue that you just mentioned? I am hearing a lot of ‘optimism’ from you. I’m hearing ‘engagement,’ during your time in Washington. And I did read over the report that was put out by the Bipartisan Senior Study Group for the Sahel. But here are my questions to you: In this same week, now let’s be realistic, because I did a close reading of the report, also given that […] the government in Guinea dissolved its government, recently. I have asked my colleagues in past US administrations and their engagement with the region. Many recommendations have been made in the past. Many experts and other knowledgeable people made recommendations about policy and advised on a particular approach that they should have. But it has not worked. Does it not prove that the armed groups are resilient against approaches that were adopted previously? What confidence do you have in the recommendations now in the report that has come out this week?

Béhanzin: I believe that the US government took a very good initiative, through the US Institute of Peace to invite us to talk about the recommendations issued from that crisis group. You know in a family – we are [indeed] family in the world – and in a family, you must have a leader. And I believe, many countries and people believe that the U.S. is the leader of our family; economically, militarily, democratically. But democracies also sometimes have problems. Democracy is permanently under construction. About the conclusion – the recommendations by the Group of the U.S. Institute of Peace, we come here to develop what we know will work on the ground. On the ground, ECOWAS has built an action plan. For combatting terrorism. The first source of instability, in West Africa, is the problem of terrorism, after the war against Libya. We have to tell ourselves the truth. Okay. We come up with that plan of action, to seek support from America’s citizens to help us to arrest the evolution of terrorism because it’s not only for Sahel. After the Sahel, they will be coming to the coast, like Benin. Me, I’m from Benin. Like Togo. Like Ghana. Like Côte d’Ivoire, like Sierra Leone, Liberia, and so on. And, if we don’t arrest the progression, of terrorism, it’s the world’s security which is […] and we have to be together. I believe that the US citizen through the US government will take into account the recommendations of the USIP’s study and also the action plan by ECOWAS because we can say that the political crisis―the coups d’état happening.

Matibe: And so, General to close, do you have any closing remarks?

Béhanzin: I’m leading a network of security and defence professionals for preventing and combating terrorism, whose headquarters is in Abuja. I’m living in Abuja and from Abuja, I can go [travel] to the 15 member states to give advice to the members of the government, to the heads of state, and so on. From here, I will go back to Abuja. I have to also go to Benin, to see the social situation, the political situation. But I want to tell you and I want to tell the American citizen, that the problem of terrorism is not only the problem of one country. I remember the 9/11/2001 [terrorist attacks] here in America. The whole world was on the scene. And when you have the phenomena of terrorism, they don’t care about anything. Anywhere. That is why I believe in combatting terrorism, anywhere they come from.

Matibe: General, I do appreciate your remarks and your time.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based foreign correspondent and media commentator with expertise in US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

