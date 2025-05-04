Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa has unveiled a far-reaching cultural diplomacy and tourism rebranding campaign titled “Destination 2030.”

This ambitious initiative aims to position Nigeria as a premier global destination for art, culture, tourism, and the creative economy.

The initiative was officially launched and approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in February 2025.

The programme has since been adopted as Nigeria’s official Global Soft Power and Tourism Brand.

Following the launch, the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy recently hosted a Destination 2030 Strategic Stakeholders Retreat at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre in Ekiti State.

The retreat, which PREMIUM TIMES attended, gathered policymakers, private sector partners, data specialists, and tourism experts to fine-tune implementation plans, mainly focusing on destination branding, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships.

Ekiti State Partnership

While speaking at the retreat, Ms Musawa reiterated the importance of anchoring the initiative on Nigeria’s most compelling tourism spots.

“We want to shift from selling Nigeria as one large, undefined brand to positioning specific locations like Ikogosi as globally desirable destinations. Think of what Bali is to Indonesia or what Santorini is to Greece. Ikogosi can be that for Nigeria,’’ she said.

During the retreat, the minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with the Ekiti State Government, signalling a new era of intergovernmental collaboration to make Ikogosi a flagship tourism destination.

According to her, the Mou is designed to improve infrastructure, promote joint marketing campaigns, and attract sustainable private investments to the region.

She said: “We are working with the Ekiti State Government to ensure Ikogosi becomes a national treasure and a global magnet for tourists. We aim to establish strong, results-oriented partnerships between federal and state governments to elevate our tourism offerings.”

Ikogosi, known for its rare natural phenomenon of warm and cold springs flowing side by side, represents the unique attraction the ministry hopes to spotlight under the Destination 2030 banner. This unique feature sets Ikogosi apart and makes it a must-visit destination.

The Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, represented by Rasaki Ojo Bakare, Commissioner for Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, hailed the partnership as a timely boost for the state’s emerging tourism industry.

“I wasn’t just playing politics when I said Ekiti is the fastest-developing state in arts, culture, tourism, and the creative economy. You can now see it for yourself. This sector, the next oil for Nigeria, will create wealth and jobs and tackle poverty when driven through meaningful federal-state collaboration,” Mr Bakare said.

He praised the federal government for choosing Ekiti as the initiative’s pilot location and pledged the state’s full support.

Presidential Villa

The minister also commissioned the newly constructed Presidential Villa at the resort, an infrastructural highlight representing the government’s renewed commitment to enhancing visitor experience at tourism hotspots.

“Nobody should have to leave Nigeria to experience peace, nature, and luxury,” she said. “Ikogosi offers all of that in one place. We must market our destinations with confidence and intention,’’ she said.

The minister acknowledged that poor infrastructure remains a longstanding challenge in the tourism sector and confirmed that discussions are ongoing with aviation authorities and the Ekiti State Government to enhance road access and explore the possibility of direct flights to Ado-Ekiti.

“We want tourists to land in Ado-Ekiti and drive a short, scenic route to Ikogosi. Access is everything. Without it, even the best destinations remain hidden,” Ms Musawa noted.

She added that the initiative is one of eight key pillars in the Renewed Hope Cultural and Tourism Agenda, which is designed to harness Nigeria’s soft power assets to boost GDP, attract investment, create jobs, and reposition the country on the global tourism map.

Destination 2030

The Destination 2030 project is underpinned by five strategic goals: enhancing national image, promoting investment opportunities, increasing tourism arrivals, expanding Nigeria’s cultural footprint, and empowering local communities through sustainable tourism development.

The Ministry outlined key performance indicators, including tourist arrivals, digital engagement, tourism-generated revenue, and global brand visibility.

In addition to the efforts at Ikogosi, the ministry has identified other iconic sites such as the Obudu Cattle Ranch in Cross River State, Zuma Rock in Niger State, the Nok Terracotta Trails in Kaduna, and the Ogbunike Caves in Anambra, as part of its Phase One Destination branding rollout. These sites are expected to receive tailored marketing, infrastructure investment, and international exposure.

“We are telling the world: Nigeria is everywhere. Not just in music charts or fashion weeks, but in breathtaking destinations, rich heritage, and stories worth sharing,” Ms Musawa said.

To bring the vision to life, the ministry is partnering with private sector players, including Cavista Holdings, the parent company of Glocient Hospitality, and the concessionaire managing the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort.

“We cannot do this alone. Government will create the enabling environment, but we need visionary investors, creatives, tour operators, and the media to make this dream real,” she said.

Tourism stakeholders at the retreat explored the integration of data platforms, sustainability practices, and digital infrastructure into destination development strategies.

The minister also stressed the role of content creation, storytelling, and branding in tourism promotion.

