The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, (NIHOTOUR), has appointed Ishaq Bello, a former FCT chief judge, as chairman of the newly inaugurated Hospitality, Tourism, and Travel Tribunal, (HTTT).

The tribunal was established as an independent regulatory and adjudicatory body empowered to address disputes, enforce standards, and ensure compliance in the hospitality, tourism, and travel sectors.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the institute stated that the inauguration is in line with Section 40 (1) and (2) of the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act.

According to the Act, “Section 40 of the NIHOTOUR Act provides that there is established a body to be known as the Hospitality, Tourism and Travel Tribunal (in this Act referred to as ’the Tribunal’, which shall be charged with the responsibility of adjudicating on matters relating to the regulation, practice, licensing, discipline, and standards within the Hospitality, Tourism and Travel industry.

“The Tribunal shall consist of a Chairman who shall be a retired Judge of a superior court of record in Nigeria and four other members drawn from relevant professional bodies in the industry.

“In accordance with this provision, Hon. Dr. Justice Ishaq Usman Bello, retired Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory and a jurist of repute, has been appointed as Chairman of the Tribunal. With his impeccable record in judicial service and legal reform, Justice Bello brings deep integrity and authority to this pivotal role.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Tribunal members

Additionally, NIHOTOUR revealed that the other distinguished members appointed to serve on the Tribunal include Steve Ayorinde, former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Bolaji Mustapha, President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies and Tourism Practitioners, NANTOP and John Enemona, representative of the Chartered Institute of Hospitality, Tourism and Management of America, Abuja, CIHTMA.

While reeling out the newly inaugurated tribunal‘s functions, the institute stated that HTTT is expected to serve as an independent forum for fair hearing, adjudication, and redress, dealing with professional misconduct, institutional grievances, licensing violations, and consumer complaints, thereby raising the bar of professionalism and accountability in the industry.

Reacting to the inauguration, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Abisoye Fagade declared the development as a new phase of cultural institutionalisation.

Mr Fagade said: “This marks a new chapter for the tourism industry in Nigeria. With the establishment of the Tribunal, we are institutionalising a culture of due process and accountability. Justice Bello and the other members of the HTTT represent the very best of legal and industry professionalism.”

The institute also stated that the inauguration of the HTTT affirms NIHOTOUR’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s tourism ecosystem is competitive, credible, responsive, and fully aligned with international best practices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

