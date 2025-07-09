The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, (NIHOTOUR), has appointed Ishaq Bello, a former FCT chief judge, as chairman of the newly inaugurated Hospitality, Tourism, and Travel Tribunal, (HTTT).
The tribunal was established as an independent regulatory and adjudicatory body empowered to address disputes, enforce standards, and ensure compliance in the hospitality, tourism, and travel sectors.
In an official statement released on Wednesday, the institute stated that the inauguration is in line with Section 40 (1) and (2) of the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act.
According to the Act, “Section 40 of the NIHOTOUR Act provides that there is established a body to be known as the Hospitality, Tourism and Travel Tribunal (in this Act referred to as ’the Tribunal’, which shall be charged with the responsibility of adjudicating on matters relating to the regulation, practice, licensing, discipline, and standards within the Hospitality, Tourism and Travel industry.
“The Tribunal shall consist of a Chairman who shall be a retired Judge of a superior court of record in Nigeria and four other members drawn from relevant professional bodies in the industry.
“In accordance with this provision, Hon. Dr. Justice Ishaq Usman Bello, retired Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory and a jurist of repute, has been appointed as Chairman of the Tribunal. With his impeccable record in judicial service and legal reform, Justice Bello brings deep integrity and authority to this pivotal role.”
Tribunal members
Additionally, NIHOTOUR revealed that the other distinguished members appointed to serve on the Tribunal include Steve Ayorinde, former Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Bolaji Mustapha, President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies and Tourism Practitioners, NANTOP and John Enemona, representative of the Chartered Institute of Hospitality, Tourism and Management of America, Abuja, CIHTMA.
While reeling out the newly inaugurated tribunal‘s functions, the institute stated that HTTT is expected to serve as an independent forum for fair hearing, adjudication, and redress, dealing with professional misconduct, institutional grievances, licensing violations, and consumer complaints, thereby raising the bar of professionalism and accountability in the industry.
READ ALSO: FCT Teachers’ Strike: Wike approves use of 10% council IGR to offset owed teachers’ dues
Reacting to the inauguration, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Abisoye Fagade declared the development as a new phase of cultural institutionalisation.
Mr Fagade said: “This marks a new chapter for the tourism industry in Nigeria. With the establishment of the Tribunal, we are institutionalising a culture of due process and accountability. Justice Bello and the other members of the HTTT represent the very best of legal and industry professionalism.”
The institute also stated that the inauguration of the HTTT affirms NIHOTOUR’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s tourism ecosystem is competitive, credible, responsive, and fully aligned with international best practices.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999