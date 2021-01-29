The Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) on Friday inducted 60 new members into its professional fold.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inducted directors were endorsed into the filmmaking guild at various levels of associate and full membership.

The DGN President, Fred Amata, who addressed the inductees in Lagos, said the 60 successful filmmakers had excelled in the 2018 to 2021 screening exercises.

Mr Amata said the event would usher in the guild’s Annual General Meeting which usually leads to the DGN presidential election.

“Induction is the process for welcoming newly admitted workforce and supporting them to adjust to their new roles and working environments. As inductees, you’re entitled to the rights and privileges of the Guild of elites and intellectuals in the hierarchy of production where the director is the head of creativity.

“There is a need to work hard and be of exemplary character at all times. We are here for you, and we will be responding to your needs. I want to remind you that the Guild is here to protect you. DGN is the custodian of the film art of Nigeria and we pride ourselves in that.

“Our members are top professionals in their fields, united in a belief in standard working conditions, compensation, and benefits. I emphasis the need for commitment.

“As members, you must abide by the rules of membership, your job description, legal and ethical responsibilities, and according to the constitution.

“You are advised to engage in continuous professional practices in the area of specialisation to keep pace with current global standards of the profession,” he said.

The guild president also advised members to adhere to COVID-19 precautions and help provide some safety and stability during the pandemic.

“All of the creations you’ve worked on are so necessary to entertain and will provide relief to so many. We hope you and your families remain safe,” he said.

He charged them to be leaders of excellent behaviour and embrace the challenges of being a member of the DGN.

Earlier, Matthias Obahiagbon, Chairman, DGN Screening Committee, who presented the inductees before the president for induction and orientation, had also advised them to be good ambassadors.

One of the inductees, Eriamiantoe Osaigbovo, commended the guild for its effort in developing the movie industry and also encouraged other stakeholders to do the same.

“I thank God for making my dream come true as I am filled with anxiety and excited to be here after a few years of trying. I will abide by the rules and develop my art and crafts in filmmaking through the guild,” she said.

Also present at the induction were Mac Collins Chidebe, the Vice President, Directors’ Guild of Nigeria; Uchenna Agbo, DGN National Secretary; Tony Akposheri, DGN Director of Finance; and Perekeme Odon, DGN PRO.

Others include Victor Okhai, Yinka Akanbi, Famous Otakponmwen, and Nigerian video director and entrepreneur, Adasa Cookey.

(NAN)

