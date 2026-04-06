Michael Bush, a former aide to former Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has declared his intention to contest the state’s 2027 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Bush, a journalist, media owner and PDP chieftain, said he would challenge the incumbent Governor Umo Eno, in what he said will be a defining election for the state.

The aspirant, who served as a special assistant on electronic media to Mr Emmanuel, announced his ambition in a Facebook post on 1 April and unveiled his campaign structure named “IDORENYIN Akwa Ibom (Divine Agenda 2027–2031).”

Mr Bush was a delegate at the Ibadan PDP convention which the Appeal Court had recently nullified, suggesting that he is aligned with the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the party.

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The PDP has appealed the nullification at the Supreme Court.

Early moves, limited consultations

Speaking in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Bush said he had yet to begin formal consultations with party leaders, describing his current efforts as a preliminary engagement with the electorate.

“Political consultation in Nigeria happens at different levels. First, you move around, talking with the people… When the electorate gives you the all-clear, you declare publicly. Party consultation comes at that level,” he said.

When asked whether he had consulted his former boss, Mr Emmanuel, and secured his backing, Mr Bush said that while the former governor remains influential, such engagement would come later.

“He is no longer governor, but he remains my political boss. I believe when the time is nigh enough and the tide high enough, I shall consult him and indeed all former governors and stakeholders. Election in Nigeria is a marathon, not a 100-metre dash!” he said.

He added that broader consultations, including with key stakeholders, would follow at the appropriate time.

Break with Eno

Mr Bush was among the prominent PDP figures who campaigned for Mr Eno in the 2023 governorship election, mobilising support through the Forum of Ward Leaders.

However, he has since emerged as a vocal critic of the governor, accusing him of misleading residents with his “Akwa Ibom United” slogan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Bush had warned that the 2027 election would be a referendum on leadership and accountability, a statement he made following the dismissal of two aides of the governor for attending the PDP national convention in Ibadan.

He had added that the governor must provide “a verifiable account of stewardship” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Asked whether he would have contested against Mr Eno if the governor’s performance was plausible in his estimation, Mr Bush dismissed the premise, insisting that the state required urgent intervention.

“Performance is relative. But disaster is not performance; it is a demand for a rescue,” he said.

Funding and political experience

Mr Bush has previously attempted to contest elective positions, including bids for local government chairman and the state House of Assembly, but he did not end up flying the party’s flag.

When asked how his past experience could influence his governorship bid, Mr Bush said, “Opponents should give way. An Akwa Ibom Abraham Lincoln has come to the election.”

On campaign financing, Mr Bush criticised the monetisation of Nigeria’s electoral process, saying leadership should not be determined by financial strength.

“The ability to lead cannot be bought. I am not here to buy off Akwa Ibom; I am here to lead it back on track,” he said.

Zoning dynamics and PDP crisis

Zoning plays an important part in the Akwa Ibom governorship politics.

Mr Bush is favoured by the state’s informal zoning arrangement. He hails from Uruan Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District—the same district as the incumbent governor.

Despite internal divisions within the PDP, Mr Bush insisted he would remain in the party, describing it as a cause worth rebuilding.

“I am neither a greedy ingrate nor a fair-weather party member… PDP is currently like the downtrodden; it behoves people with integrity to stay and help the party,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the party would resolve its internal crisis and return stronger ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Bush, the chief executive officer of Bush House Nigeria, turns 55 in August.