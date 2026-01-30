The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has reacted to reports linking one of its Enugu State members, Stanley “Stan K. Amandi” Amandi, to an alleged failed coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that security operatives arrested Amandi alongside several military officers in September 2025.

Although his name only entered the public domain months after the arrest, the newspaper learnt that investigators identified the actor as a propagandist for the alleged coup plotters.

Authorities further alleged that the group planned to assassinate senior government officials last year, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, among others.

AGN reacts

Reacting to the issue in an interview with this newspaper on Friday, AGN President Abubakar Yakubu said the guild was aware of the matter.

Mr Yakubu described the issue as one of national importance, adding that the guild was still digesting the reports and gathering more information on the allegations.

He said, “Just like others, we read the news that broke. So far, we are not taking any steps yet because the information we see from the public domain is still sketchy. We are meeting to see what the next step to take. I cannot categorically say we are taking any steps. For now, we have to digest the news and collect further information that we can gather.

“So, no steps yet. The issue is a sensitive issue. So, we don’t want the rush to say or do anything. We want to get our facts right. We want to know, you know, collectively as a team to know the next and the right steps to take.”

No rush

Additionally, the guild president stated that the matter did not require urgent attention.

He explained that such an issue did not fall within the guild’s mode of operation and emphasised the need for caution.

“So, it’s not something we just want to rush and do. You know, it’s a sensitive national issue. It is not in line with our mode of operation.

“Had it been something that happened on a movie set or during production, we would know it was within our line of business. However, this is a national issue, and we must tread carefully”, said Mr Yakubu.

This newspaper reported that Amandi was born in Enugu State and began his acting career as a teenager, going on to feature in several Nollywood productions.

Over the years, he acted alongside industry veterans such as Ngozi Ezeonu, the late Zulu Adigwe, Patience Ozokwor and Nkem Owoh, among others.

He also served as chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the AGN.