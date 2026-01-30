Following the recent public appeal for financial assistance to fund brain tumour surgery put out by Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has lifted the indefinite suspension it placed on her.

In October 2024, the Guild suspended the actress after a two-year investigation by a panel it established showed that Halima slandered some of her colleagues.

In a statement, the AGN said that the panel found out that Halima was behind all the slandering information of its members, associates and patrons, especially news of extramarital affairs linked with highly placed individuals in the society emanating from the industry.

“Therefore, Halima Abubakar is hereby placed on indefinite suspension from the Actors Guild of Nigeria. She will face the National Disciplinary Committee to determine her full punishment. During this period of her suspension, she is not permitted to participate in any AGN and or filming activities,” the statement read.

Lifted

However, amidst her recent appeal for funds and accusation that her colleagues in the film industry have abandoned her, the AGN has lifted the suspension of the actress.

The announcement was made by the outgoing national president of the Guild, Emeka Rollas, at the inauguration of the new National Executive Council in Abuja, where he handed over leadership to Abubakar Yakubu.

The outgoing President said the leadership chose the occasion to lift the suspension so that affected members could return to the guild.

“There were persons that we have suspended according to the AGN law, and because I’m leaving office, I don’t want to leave them suspended.

“Halima Abubakar took AGN to court claiming a frivolous amount of money, but we had our investigations, and we suspended her from all acting and all AGN activities.

However, since acting remains her main source of livelihood, it would be wicked for us to leave her like that. Therefore, today, by the powers imposed on me by the Board of Trustees and the entire Actors Guild of Nigeria, I hereby lift Halima Abubakar’s suspension,” he said.

Rollas also announced the lifting of suspensions for other members, including Christopher Igboji, Chidi Concord, Dan Ewerem and Jeff Okwute, who are part of the Enugu State chapter.

Heath challenges

On Thursday, in an Instagram live session with Odogwu Kiwi, she said that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and is presently facing eviction.

She further revealed that she depleted her resources to cover her mother’s N9 million hernia surgery in October last year.

“I have just been evicted from my house. I have been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Yesterday, my caretaker came to tell me to leave the house. The money contributed for my health, which I wanted to use to pay my rent, was rejected by my landlady.

“Do they want me to kill myself? From one situation to another, I have packed all my belongings, and I have nowhere to go. I do not want to kill myself. Yahaya Bello, VDM, Seyi Tinubu, everyone, I need your help. I have nobody. I cannot even reach any celebrities; none of them is answering my calls. I called Don Jazzy, but there was no response,” she said amidst tears.