The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State said it has intercepted 415 live cartridges in a commercial vehicle along the Itu-Calabar Highway.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Uyo.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the live cartridges were intercepted on 23 January during a routine patrol by operatives of the command along the highway.

“On 23 January at about 2300 hours, operatives of the command, while on routine stop-and-search patrol along the Calabar–Itu Highway, intercepted a commercial bus with registration number ARR600ZY, en route to Calabar.

“During a thorough search of the vehicle, a carton containing 415 live cartridges was recovered.

“The vehicle was driven by one Ikenna, with passengers on board.

“Upon interrogation, the driver claimed that the ammunition was not his, but was allegedly conveyed as a waybill consignment to an unidentified person in Calabar.

“Upon further investigations, one 36-year-old male, indigene of Nyaje village of Akamkpa Local Government Area, Cross River, was subsequently arrested in Calabar and taken into police custody,” Ms John stated.

The spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, has ordered an investigation to unravel the source and intended use of the recovered ammunition, with a view to prosecuting all persons found culpable.

Ms John reiterated the command’s resolve to combat proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition.

She assured residents that the police remained committed to maintaining peace, public safety, and security across Akwa Ibom.

According to Nigeria’s Firearms Act, it is an offence to possess ammunition unless licensed by an appropriate government agency.

(NAN)