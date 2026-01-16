Film producer and director James Abinibi has confirmed the death of James Akaie, a special effects and pyrotechnics artist, following a fatal explosion on a movie set in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Akaie was known for his outstanding special effects makeup work on several major Nollywood movies.

His credits include “Mai Martaba”, “The Night of June 7th”, “Dark October”, “Ireke”, among others.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Friday, Abinibi disclosed that Akaie died after an explosion occurred during filming.

He described the deceased as a brilliant and deeply passionate special effects and pyrotechnics professional, whose creativity, dedication and love for his craft inspired everyone who had the privilege of working with him.

Recounting how the tragic incident occurred, Abinibi said: “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we confirm a tragic accident occurred on location in Abeokuta set of our film as filming was coming to a wrap, resulting in the death of our esteemed colleague and friend, James Akaie.

“During a filming session, a sudden and unexpected explosion occurred in a designated effects preparation area outside of the film set where James was experimenting on an unauthorised Pyrotechnic stimulation involving a gas cylinder alongside his two assistants.”

Other victims

He said Akaie died at the hospital where he was rushed after sustaining severe injuries.

Mr Abinibi added that two other aides suffered burns and were immediately taken to a specialist hospital, where they received prompt medical attention.

He confirmed that they were in stable condition and were continuing to receive treatment.

“The specific circumstances leading to the explosion are currently under a thorough investigation by the relevant authorities. We are cooperating fully with this investigation as we further conduct our own internal review. Out of respect for James’s family and the investigative process, we cannot provide further details at this time.

“James’s innovative spirit and commitment to artistic excellence were unmatched. He consistently sought to elevate every project with his talent, a testament to his deep passion for filmmaking. We will remember him not only for his exceptional skill but for the vibrant presence he brought to our set every day”, said Abinibi.

He appealed to the public to respect the privacy of Akaie’s family and crew as they come to terms with the unimaginable loss.

“Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Akaie’s last Instagram post was on 11 January, when he wrote, “I have come again in the name of He that you can’t resist.”