Nigeria Filmmaker and producer Kunle Afolayan has announced the release date for the second season of his epic series ‘Anikulapo’.

The sequel is the second season of the ‘Anikulapo’ series, which expands on the storyline of the ‘Anikulapo’ movie, released on Netflix in September 2022.

Meanwhile, the first series, titled ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre’, was released in March 2024.

Release date

While giving updates about the series production on Sunday, Kunle, who is also the film producer, stated in an Instagram post that the Anikulapo series Season 2 will be released on 30 January 2026.

“ANIKULAPO series Season 2 coming on 30 January on @naijaonnetflix. Are you ready?” the award-winning filmmaker wrote.

The cast members for the new season include Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Oyindamola Sanni, Aisha Lawal, Moji Afolayan, Eyiyemi Afolayan, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Taiwo Hassan, and Lateef Adedimeji.

According to the filmmaker, new additions to the cast include Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as KieKie; Teniola Aladese, Antar Laniyan, Joke Muyiwa; Saidi Balogun, Adeoluwa Okusaga, also known as Saga, and Tayo Faniran.

The filming locations of the series have also expanded beyond the Kunle Afolayan Film Village and Resort in Igbojaye, Oyo State, to include Cape Coast in Ghana.

This expansion was part of the previously announced collaboration between KAP Motion Pictures and Ghana’s National Film Authority, under the “Shoot in Ghana” initiative, which aims to promote the country’s film industry.

Storyline

The Season 1 storyline revolves around Saro, a traveller who, after returning from the afterlife, receives an amulet that grants him magical powers from the ‘Messenger of Death’.

However, despite being given this mystical tool to help him face challenges, Saro becomes entangled in a complicated love story with Arolake, the daughter of a palm wine tapper.

This distraction from Saro’s mission led the series to explore themes of betrayal, power struggles, and revenge.