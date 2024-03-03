Movie Title: ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre’ (a miniseries)

Number of episodes: 6

Running time: 40 minutes per episode

Streaming platform: Netflix

Date Release: 1 March 2024

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Cast: Jide Kosoko, Gabriel Afolayan, Adewale Elesho, Uzee Usman, Lateef Adedimeji, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale Taiwo Hassan, among others.

Kunle Afolayan’s 2022 flick Anikulapo was a success, giving it wide acceptance, but then was a 6-episode Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre miniseries necessary?

Like King of Boys, Kunle has transformed the standalone film into an engaging mini-series. The original “Anikulapo “left an indelible mark on Nollywood, but the sequel seems not to have raised the bar; instead, it has left many unanswered questions in viewers’ minds.

It seems that with “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre”, Kunle attempted to build on the success of its predecessor by introducing new subplots and characters, but this has made it more challenging for viewers to keep up with the original story.

While the miniseries has its strengths, including a diverse and talented cast, it may require extra effort from fans to fully appreciate its immersive nature.

PLOT

-A Recap

In 2022’s Anikulapo, we learn how Saro became blinded by his pride after Arolake had given him the power to resurrect dead people.

Completely forsaking Arolake’s contribution to his life, he became ignorant of her and married other women, ultimately breaking Arolake’s heart. Eventually, when Saro’s power failed him as he tried to resurrect a dead man in the king’s court, he faced the consequences of his mistake, leading to his death.

-The series: Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Now a ghost, Saro meets an angel at the gates of heaven. Saro is confronted with a daunting debt owed to the afterlife. His task was to return to Earth and undo the resurrection of 20 souls he had once brought back to life, all to avoid eternal wandering.

As a ghostly figure, Saro becomes a harbinger of death, hunting down those he once saved. The narrative takes a chilling turn as he encounters his victims one by one, turning from a life-giver to a messenger of doom. However, a truce with a blind older woman offers Saro a chance at redemption.

In his usual nature, Saro tries to outsmart the system and becomes a human again. Saro begins his life’s journey. This time, he goes to Ilu Aje, where he meets a new friend, Kekere, who helps him find a job, but he finds himself burdened with three reclaimed souls now tethered to him.

This ghostly trio adds a mix of horror and comedy to the narrative, creating a memorable dynamic throughout the season.

Tired of being haunted by the three ghosts, Saro negotiates a deal—they grant him three years of human life, and in return, he promises to guide them to the afterlife. Saro begins his human existence with their assistance and a newfound venture into the palm wine business.

Yet, competition arises in the form of Karounwi, a palm wine tapper, setting the stage for unexpected twists.

Meanwhile, the kingdom of Oyo grapples with Akala’s curse. Fasogun and Bashorun, chief of the king’s oracle, hatch a plan to bring Queen Arolake back for a sacrificial solution. The king, torn between duty and compassion, faces opposition from Bashorun, leading to a mission to locate the queen.

However, Adigun, resurrected by Saro in the past, deceives Bashorun about Arolake’s fate, triggering a cascade of events.

Bashorun, determined to possess Saro’s power and become the Anikulapo, intensifies his pursuit. Amid these machinations, Arolake, lost in a forest, discovers a magical pouch bestowing endless wealth. Settling down with her love, Akin, they navigate a plan to thwart the king’s pursuit by winning his favour through strategic gifting.

As Arolake unveils her true identity to the king, questions linger: Will she find favour and reclaim her status as queen? Can Saro indeed find peace in his newfound humanity?

CHARACTER ANALYSIS

In transitioning from the original movie to the sequel, “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre” maintains a diverse and engaging cast spanning several generations of Nollywood actors.

Kunle Remi as Saro, Bimbo Ademoye as Arolake, Sola Sobowale as Awarun, and Taiwo Hassan as Alaafin Ademuyiwa take centre stage in the story; the sequel introduces a notable ensemble.

Talented actors like Jide Kosoko, Gabriel Afolayan, Adewale Elesho, Uzee Usman, and Lateef Adedimeji are joining the narrative.

The series also features the presence of Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Moji Afolayan, Aisha Lawal, Adeniyi Johnson, Funky Mallam, Sokoto Alabgedeorun, Ropo Ewenla, Olayiwola Razaq Olasunkanmi, Kayode Aderupoko, Damilola Ogunsi, Adebayo Salami, Oyindamola Sanni, Sunday Omobonlale, Sisi Quadri, and Titi Kuti.

Among this stellar cast, one character, Bashorun, is portrayed by Owobo Ogunde. This powerful chief within the ruling council of Oyo brings a captivating presence to the screen.

While playing a crucial role in the storyline, Bashorun becomes the linchpin connecting the main plot and subplots in a harmonious symphony.

His character adds depth and intrigue, contributing significantly to the overall dynamics of “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre.”

-Bashorun, the antagonist

Often, a movie focuses on the protagonist, but in Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, one can barely pinpoint who the protagonist is between Saro and Arolake.

However, the antagonist’s character is glaringly apparent; despite his role as the antagonist, he is the epic centre of the sequel.

Let’s take a cursory look at Bashorun, portrayed by Owobo Ogunde, who emerges as the formidable antagonist in “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre,” elevating the series with his complex and intriguing character.

A chief among the ruling council of Oyo, Bashorun’s prominence goes beyond his official role. As a rich and influential figure, he is also the prospective relative of the king, with his son, Awolaran, engaged to the king’s daughter, Princess Omowunmi.

Bashorun’s antagonism stems from dissatisfaction with the king and fellow chiefs. His suggestion for increased military expenses is rejected, leaving him disgruntled. Bashorun’s wariness of the neighbouring kingdom of Ede, coupled with his defeat and loss of men in clashes with Ede warriors, fuels his resentment.

Bashorun’s growing discontent with the king intensifies due to delayed wedding plans for Awolaran and Omowunmi. This perceived snub deepens his resentment, leading him to question the king’s intentions.

His son Awolaran, in stark contrast to Bashorun, is characterised by gentleness, causing Bashorun shame for not living up to his expectations.

Awolaran’s refusal to cheat in a fight for Omowunmi’s hand adds to Bashorun’s frustration.

The series reaches a pivotal moment when Bashorun orchestrates Prince Kuranga’s death and discovers Arolake’s true identity. His plan to publicly execute Arolake leads to a complex web of events involving Saro, the king, and the kingdom of Ede.

In a turn of events, Bashorun’s pursuit of power and wealth leads to his demise. His misguided actions, driven by self-interest, result in an attack by the warriors of Ede, ultimately leaving viewers conflicted about his tragic end and the consequences of his choices.

MOVIE ANALYSIS

-The good

The sequel’s writers undoubtedly understand their onion, and they deserve their accolades. They achieved a smooth link with the previous work without any lapses, considering the technicality of the storyline and how irrelevant and uninteresting it might seem to today’s reality.

Crafting folklore for 21st-century viewers is no small feat. Yet, the sequel excels by paying meticulous attention to even the most minor and seemingly insignificant details, which becomes one of its strengths.

One beautiful aspect of the Anikulapo franchise is the intergenerational involvement of all veteran actors, who have a knack for interpreting their roles almost flawlessly; they all fit in perfectly for their roles, dialogue and contributions.

The cinematography is praiseworthy, complemented by meticulous attention to costumes, graphics, and other effects. These elements contribute to the magical ambience of the series, such as the scenes depicting Saro’s deposed body and Arolake’s encounter with the eerie forest spirits that bestowed wealth upon her.

Language use deserves recognition, with Yoruba presented in its purest form to narrate an indigenous Yoruba story. This linguistic authenticity adds an extra layer of cultural richness to the narrative.

While these qualities are perhaps expected given Kunle Afolayan’s previous works, they nonetheless affirm his remarkable achievement with the Anikulapo franchise.

-The bad

If this sequel could be described with one word, it would be “paradox”.

In almost every aspect where this film excels, it also finds a way to falter, especially with the plot.

Expanding the story into a series allows Kunle to delve deeper into the universe he created. However, this expansion comes with its challenges. The series introduces more characters and side plots, leading to pacing issues.

At times, the story struggles to keep up with all the major players, resulting in moments where viewers are left playing catch-up.

Additionally, some side plots feel unnecessary and detract from the main narrative’s focus.

How things play out in the movie leaves viewers conflicted about whose story they have invested so much time in. This ambiguity could be more positive, as viewers should ideally feel a solid connection to the central characters and their arcs.

Concerning the plot, the miniseries shows promise for the first two episodes, but before long, plot development is sacrificed in favour of suspense; though technically done, the audiences need clarification on what the story aims to achieve.

Creating multiple sub-plot could be a temptation for the viewers to stray from the main plot; for instance, at a point, it seems as though the story was about the Oyo empire and the tussle of power between the king and Bashorun, the concept of Alaka and the little calabash used to raise the dead which was in Arolake’s possession just dwindled.

The idea of the title of the movie ‘Anikulapo’ spins up from raising the dead, or death itself.

The word ‘Anikulapo’ literally means ‘one who bears death in his pocket’, and this meaning was well exemplified in the first instalment of the movie, but little or nothing of it was seen in the sequel, perhaps not until the last scenes.

And even if we excuse it upon the grounds that the sequel is focused on ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre’, it is safe to say that the sequel did not do justice to its title.

The first episode suggested the rise of the spectre with Saro and the three ghosts that followed him everywhere. Still, we never saw the implication of Saro’s disobedience of the angel’s instruction.

Would he remain a human, or would he become a wandering ghost? Because the series did not clarify his state of being anymore. Also, is Bashorun the new Anikulapo?

All these unanswered questions confuse one about the series, with the viewer needing clarification on what is happening. These lapses suggest that this sequel will birth another sequel, but is the miniseries necessary in the first place?

Verdict:

7/10

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre | Official Trailer | Netflix (youtube.com)

