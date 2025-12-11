The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has confirmed the arrest of its newly elected president, Abubakar Yakubu.

Reports circulated on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, alleging that Mr Yakubu was taken into custody after being involved in an accident in Lagos.

However, in a statement sent to this newspaper on Thursday, the outgoing president, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the arrest.

He revealed that Mr Yakubu was truly involved in a tragic road accident on Tuesday.

According to Rollas, the accident resulted in the death of a child and left the child’s mother injured.

He said the injured mother is currently receiving medical treatment.

He said: “The accident, resulting from an unexpected mechanical brake failure, led to a collision that unfortunately claimed the life of a child and injured the child’s mother. Immediately following the incident, Mr Yakubu cooperated fully with law enforcement and emergency responders as a law-abiding citizen. The Guild Leadership has since visited the affected family to offer condolences, emotional support, and solidarity in this painful moment.

“The family and the guild have a shared understanding that this was a tragic accident. The family has shown remarkable grace, and we are grateful for it. Mr Abubakar Yakubu is deeply shaken by this heartbreaking incident. With deep sorrow, he continues heartfelt prayers for the soul of the departed child and the full recovery of the mother. Accidents are painful reminders of life’s fragility and are no respecter of age, status, tribe, or creed.”

Prayer

Furthermore, Rollas called on guild members, industry stakeholders, and the public to join hands in praying for and supporting those affected.

He urged guild members and others to refrain from speculation or divisive commentary.

“As a guild built on unity and compassion, we call on all members, industry stakeholders, and the public to join us in offering prayers and support to all affected, and to refrain from speculation or divisive commentary during this sensitive period.

“As a guild built on unity and compassion, we call on all members, industry stakeholders, and the public to join us in offering prayers and support to all affected, and to refrain from speculation or divisive commentary during this sensitive period”, said Rollas.

Rollass emphasised the guild’s unwavering commitment to cultivating a culture of care and responsibility.

He further remarked that the guild will stand as one—through grief, through hope, and in enduring solidarity.

“We appeal for privacy and respect for all parties as they heal and recover from this tragedy.”

As of press time, the police have not responded to PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiries on the matter.

A review of their social media pages also showed no public statement on the incident.