Title: Farmer’s Bride

Released Date: 17 October 2025

Director: Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme

Cast: Gbubemi Ejeye as Funmi, Femi Branch as Odun, Tobi Bakre, Mercy Aigbe, Wumi Toriola and Efe Irele.

The aphorism, ‘the evil that men do, live with them’, is beautifully captured in the movie, ‘ Farmer’s Bride’.

‘Farmer’s Bride’ borrows from Charlotte Mew’s famous 1916 poem, which tells a haunting story of unrequited love, fear, and emotional distance in a loveless marriage.

The film, directed by Jack’enneth Opukeme and Adebayo Tijani, follows a similar path but adds its own intriguing twist, bringing the story to life in a more dramatic and culturally rooted way.

Released in cinemas on 27 September 2024, ‘Farmer’s Bride’ began streaming on Netflix on 17 October 2025.

Plot

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride follows Funmi (Gbubemi Ejeye), a young woman forced by her mother (Wunmi Toriola) to marry Odun (Femi Branch), a wealthy and well-respected farmer, in exchange for farmland.

Trapped in an unwanted marriage, Funmi struggles to find happiness. Her discomfort grows around Morenike (Mercy Aigbe), Odun’s sister-in-law, closest confidant, and the community’s priestess, who seems to have a constant presence in their home. Despite his reputation as a kind and generous man loved by everyone in the village, he was unloved by his bride. Yet, Odun’s affection for Funmi shines through his efforts to make her happy despite her resentment.

Amidst Funmi’s frustration, Odun’s nephew, Femi (Tobi Bakre), returns from school. He chooses to drop out to continue his father’s craft as a woodworker. Soon, Funmi falls in love with Femi, which leads to extramarital affairs.

Their affair soon spirals into betrayal, guilt, and the murder of Odun, and she marries Femi, an ally of Odun, who would pose a threat to Funmi. Will Funmi eventually enjoy her new home?

Character analysis

One of the film’s greatest strengths lies in its performances. Gbubemi Ejeye brilliantly embodies Funmi’s quiet rebellion and deep unhappiness, drawing viewers into her emotional world.

Tobi Bakre gives a convincing performance as Femi, capturing his guilt, innocence, and passion with impressive balance. Femi Branch, as Odun, perfectly fits the role of the ageing, charismatic farm owner whose charm hides his inner coldness.

But Mercy Aigbe truly steals the spotlight as Morenike, the priestess torn between loyalty and vengeance. Her performance adds depth, tension, and mystery to the story, making her one of the film’s most memorable characters.

Review

One of the most remarkable things about Farmer’s Bride is its simplicity. The storytelling remains clear and focused, with the film’s tone consistent from start to finish. It avoids unnecessary dialogue and overdramatised moments, allowing the story to breathe naturally.

Kudos to the directors, Jack’enneth Opukeme and Adebayo Tijani, for keeping the audience hooked. The film sustains emotion and tension without slipping into predictability, proving that less can sometimes mean more.

Beyond its love triangle, Farmer’s Bride is ultimately a story about consequences. It explores the ripple effects of forced marriages, the illusion of power, and the inevitability of retribution. The narrative draws a thin line between desire and destruction, showing that no one truly escapes the weight of their choices.

Although the final scene feels significantly weakened, the plot remains steady, revolving around the tragic connection between Funmi and Femi.

Visually

Visually, Farmer’s Bride is stunning. The cinematography captures the rustic beauty of rural Ibadan with breathtaking sharpness. Every frame feels intentional and beautifully composed. The attention to detail, from costumes and makeup to set design and props, is impressive, recreating the 1980s atmosphere with care and authenticity.

The film’s background music and soundtrack enhance the mood, perfectly complementing its emotional tone without overpowering the scenes.

The film is thematic as it teaches that those who live by the sword die by it, that one cannot eat one’s cake and have it, as Funmi painfully learns, and that deceit and betrayal inevitably lead to destruction.

While the film succeeds in storytelling and visual appeal, it occasionally sacrifices character depth for action. Some motivations are not fully developed, which makes a few performances feel slightly theatrical rather than emotionally layered.

So, if you’re looking for a deep psychological exploration of its characters, Farmer’s Bride may sometimes feel surface-level. But this is a solid pick if you prefer a fast-moving narrative rich in cultural context, romance, and supernatural intrigue.

Farmer’s Bride is a well-crafted, engaging Nigerian film that balances romance, moral conflict, and haunting retribution.

It may not reach the deepest emotional depths in every scene, but its ambition, production quality, and storytelling make it one of the standout Nollywood dramas of recent years.

Verdict

Rating: 7.5/10

Farmer’s Bride is now streaming on Netflix.