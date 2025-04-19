Director: Chinaza Onuzo

Cast: Jemima Osunde, Susan Pwajok, Mike Afolarin, Chimezie Imo, Uche Montana, Veeiye, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor, IK Osakioduwa, Uti Nwachukwu

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: 11 April

In the years since it became a global phenomenon, the Nigerian entertainment scene has received some adverse reports.

The stories never end, from exploitative contracts to prominent artistes ripping off the up-and-coming.

The movie ‘A Lagos Love Story’, themed after Ayra Starr’s song of the same title, attempts to capture this while delivering a captivating romance.

Plot

In the movie Promise Quest, played by Jemima Osunde, is tasked with keeping the heady King Kator (Mike Afolarin) in line for the four days his contract with Fadekemi Rhodes (Linda Ejiofor) runs its course.

During the four days, Promise leaves a trail of unfortunate events in her wake, one of which lands her charge in the hospital.

On the other hand, Promise’s sister, Favour (Susan Pwajok), the brain behind the struggling fashion outfit Sassy By Favour, builds new relationships, hoping to further her career.

Having poured her heart and soul into her first collection, the fine print of the contract she is asked to sign tells a different story.

Both sisters can choose between preserving their late mother’s memory or pursuing overly demanding careers.

‘A Lagos Love Story’ explores themes related to modern entertainment and entrepreneurial scenes, pushing narratives that the average young Nigerian can relate to.

The film illuminates the intricacies of the entertainment world and its underhand dealings.

From shrewd men handling the business side of entertainment to artistes’ inability to draw the line between love and exploitation.

Review

‘A Lagos Love Story’ is a story of deception, betrayal and conflict.

To their credit, the movie’s producers pull all the stops to deliver a relatable movie, from the believable concert scenes to the original songs performed by King Kator.

The actors’ top-notch performances boost the film’s entertainment value.

Kator sacrifices a show in the United States because of a clause in his contract with Fadekemi’s company. In the course of events, he kisses his handler, Promise.

This leads him to compose and release a hit song within hours. Mayowa (Uti) offers her a considerable sum of money if she promises to “keep him (Kator) happy.”

‘A Lagos Love Story’ is one of the few ambitious movies that does not insult viewers’ intelligence.

Despite being a viewer’s delight, ‘A Lagos Love Story’ has flaws. For the few gains it made in storytelling, it falls short in consistency.

Sometimes, Kator is portrayed as the biggest thing in music in the mould of Wizkid. Other times, he seems like an up-and-coming artiste.

In the same light, Jemima, a fantastic actress, may not be cut out for some roles.

In ‘A Lagos Love Story’, Jemima’s character, Promise, is supposed to be from the ‘trenches’. However, her portrayal of that persona falls short. Her portrayal of that girl from the hood trying to break out is almost comical.

Also, the movie could do with the over-laboured theme of a rich guy coming to bail a poor girl out of poverty.

In all, ‘A Lagos Love Story’ may just have set a standard for how music-themed movies should be shot.

Verdict

‘A Lagos Love Story’ is rated 7/10

