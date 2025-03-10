Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled Africa’s first AI-themed feature film, ‘Makemation,’ marking a significant milestone for the Nigerian film industry.

On Sunday, Mr Sanwo-Olu, who attended the unveiling ceremony in Marina, Lagos, announced that the film, produced by human development expert Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, will debut in cinemas across Nigeria on Easter Weekend, 18 April.

“We have consistently prioritised the growth of our creative industry and believe that fostering creativity and innovation is crucial for our state’s development,” the governor stated in an X post.

“By supporting initiatives like this, we aim to promote our talented filmmakers and artists while showcasing technology’s immense potential in storytelling. Together, we are building a vibrant creative ecosystem that entertains, drives economic growth, and positions Lagos as a leading hub for the arts in Africa.”

Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the AI film features an impressive cast, including Nollywood veterans Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tony Umez, Shaffy Bello, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Afolayan, and Ali Nuhu.

‘Makemation’is a coming-of-age drama that follows a young girl from a low-income community in Lagos as she navigates the intersection of human experience and artificial intelligence. The film explores how young Africans, especially girls, use AI and technology to address the continent’s challenges, highlighting AI’s transformative role in the fourth industrial revolution.

At the unveiling, producer Akerele-Ogunsiji emphasised that the film delves into critical themes such as STEM education, digital skills, financial literacy, and gender equality. “Makemation showcases AI’s real-world impact. Viewers will see young people designing bras that detect breast cancer. We must move beyond consuming innovation and start building our own,” she stated. “This film is for the future. Success isn’t reserved for a select few.”

Ms Akerele-Ogunsiji revealed that Makemation was developed with a strong focus on young talent.

“Putting together an incredible crew of young people in their 20s and 30s was hard work, but I intentionally found them and gave them creative autonomy over the process. You can’t face today’s challenges with yesterday’s knowledge, so it was important to centre these young people in this film,” she said.

The producer further disclosed that AI played a significant role in the film’s production.

She explained, “We used MetaGPT for the script development. AI is integrated into various aspects of the picture, blending generative AI with live action. We want to demonstrate that technology should elevate humanity, not replace creativity. This is just the beginning. I dream that this film will be the definitive creative material that opens the minds of young Nigerians and Africans to the possibilities of technology.”

Creative Sector investment

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, underscored the government’s investment in the creative sector.

She gave a speech at the launch: “These programmes are not just about education but about building a workforce that is globally competitive and ready to take centre stage in the creative economy.”

The commissioner noted that nearly 20,000 young Nigerians have been trained in filmmaking, content creation, and other creative fields through partnerships with institutions such as EbonyLife Academy, Gidi Creatives, AMA Creative Academy, and Delyork Academy.

“As part of our commitment to elevating Nigeria’s film industry, we have provided grants to filmmakers to support the production of high-quality films that can compete on the global stage,” she added. “By investing in local storytelling, we ensure our narratives reach international audiences while creating job opportunities within the industry.”

‘Makemation’ blends pop culture with cutting-edge AI research. Before its release in April, it will premiere in Lagos before expanding to cinemas across Africa, the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East in May.

