Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has addressed ongoing rumours of marital issues with his wife, Peggy Ovire, after over two years of marriage.

The couple, both well-known figures in Nollywood, married in November 2022. Ever since, they have come under scrutiny from nosy fans and mischievous bloggers,

In a detailed Instagram post on Thursday, Frederick expressed frustration with the false stories circulating online.

He clarified that their marriage is private and not open to public scrutiny. He cautioned bloggers to stop spreading baseless rumours about their relationship.

Known for his roles in romantic and intense scenes, striking looks, and chemistry in movies, Frederick’s recent films on YouTube reignited discussions about his choices in film roles, given his marital status.

The 44-year-old actor countered critics questioning his on-screen performances and marriage, stating, “I am happy and fulfilled. I’m not gonna stop kissing in movies because I’m now married or because of what some unenlightened dumb folks will think. No professional actor anywhere in the world does that. Some of y’all should stop trying to indict innocent actresses starring in movies with me.

“These are professionals getting paid to do their jobs and put food on their tables. For those who choose to judge my true nature as a person by the roles I play in movies, it goes to show how daft you are, and that’s not my fault. It’s not my job to boost your IQ. Peggy and I are different! Read that again. Leave us alone! I love my wife, and my wife loves me,” the award-winning actor stated.

‘Leave us alone!’

Frederick firmly stated that their marriage is no one else’s business and accused critics of anticipating problems in their relationship. He added that he and his wife do not owe anyone explanations for their choices or actions.

The Anambra-born actor highlighted that marriage is not a form of control, emphasising his wife’s independence. He explained that Peggy is free to post photos without him, choose not to wear her wedding ring, travel alone, wear short dresses, and live happily without being judged by outsiders.

He wrote: “Dear idle and useless bloggers, with your empty-headed followers, leave me and my wife’s names out of your contaminated blogs. This marriage is not your business. What goes on in this marriage will not make your life better or put food on your table. Beyond bad leadership, poverty is at an all-time high because stupidity is on the increase, and people are channelling their energy and attention wrongly.

“Y’all should leave us alone! Since we married, y’all have been sniffing like hungry dogs, looking for what you will never find. We do not owe this toxic social media space any explanation for our actions or a sneak peek of what’s happening in our home. Marriage is not slavery! She can post Christmas photos without me in them. She can rest her fingers and not wear her ring. I bought the ring, and I’m not complaining. She can go on vacation without me—it’s not your business.

“She can wear short dresses ‘cos she’s a stunning woman, and the bush ones amongst you will be alright. She can live her life and be happy! Peggy and I never consulted any of you when we decided to get married. Therefore, we don’t owe you, sh!t! This app (Instagram) was created to connect, share love, and have fun, but frustrated people have made it toxic. This will be the last time The Leonards will address blogs and social media idiocy. If y’all decide to continue in your folly after this post, my wife and I will relax and laugh, as the senseless ones will become a source of entertainment for us.”

Background

In April, the marriage, once celebrated as a long-term love story, became the centre of public speculation regarding a possible crisis.

Fans reacted strongly after the couple shared cryptic posts on social media that seemed directed at each other. Frederick expressed frustration over being mistreated and avoided, while Peggy responded with a video emphasising how mistreatment can change even the kindest person. These exchanges sparked intense reactions online, many interpreting them as signs of trouble in their two-year marriage.

This situation further fuelled rumours, with fans and bloggers noting that the couple had not been seen together at public events or sharing videos as they once did. Some speculated that the couple might be living apart, while others suggested they were trying to keep their lives private.

Amid the flurry of speculation, Peggy quietly denied accusations of their marriage’s collapse in July through an Instagram post. She flaunted her wedding ring in photos from an undisclosed vacation, asserting that she was living her life happily and dismissing the rumours as “background noise.”

The rumours gained fresh traction in September when blogger Cutie Juls alleged that Frederick had been vacationing in Mexico with his wife. However, the narrative twisted when the blogger suggested a third party might be involved. Nollywood actress Uju Okoli found herself implicated, prompting her to respond publicly. Okoli’s comments aimed to defuse the situation, emphasising her goodwill and dismissing the allegations.

But again, on Wednesday, the rumours gained more flesh after Peggy shared solo ‘Christmas photos’ (which couples are typically eager to share) without her wedding ring, leading to online discussions of their ship.

Frederick began acting in 2001, continued his education, and returned in 2008 with his first lead role in “Indian Doctor.” He gained fame through the TV series “Disclosure” and produced the film “Void” in 2019. He has won awards like Best Supporting Actor at the 2014 Golden Icons Academy Awards.

Peggy started as a model, winning the 2006 Miss Nigeria Galaxy pageant, before debuting in the 2013 film “Best of Enemies.” She rose to fame with the TV series “Husbands of Lagos” and has produced films like “Ufuoma.” Ovire won the 2015 City People Award for Most Promising Actress.

