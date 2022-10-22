Nollywood is gearing up for another celebrity marriage.

After years of speculation, actor Frederick Leonard and his colleague, Peggy Ovire, have confirmed that they are set to wed.

The couple, who recently got engaged, will hold their traditional wedding in Warri, Delta State, in November.

The actor dropped the hint when he took to his Instagram page to celebrate the birthday of Ms Ovire, a year older, on Friday.

In his birthday message to her, the actor quoted the popular phrases used in marital vows.

He wrote, “To Have n To Hold. To Love n To Cherish. In Good Times and in All Times. Through The Years, My Love For You Has Remained Constant. Look How Far We’ve Come, Baby.

“It’s Your Birthday Today, and So the World Celebrates You. But Our Love. I Will always celebrate. Happy Birthday @peggyovire, My Baby, My Valentine. I LOVE YOU.”

Ms Ovire responded to the post as she wrote; “Babeski Babeski! Sebi, you want to make me cry? What will I do without you? In good times & in all times, darling. Love you forever, babe. I LOVE YOU.”

Best Friend-turned-lovers

In an appreciation post on her page, Ms Ovire recounts all the promises the actor made to her.

She thanked him for coming through on all of those promises.

She wrote, “I have Watched You Grow, Blossom & keep to those Promises. It’s not a Rosy Road. This Man is Right here! For the First Time, I don’t know what to Say to you, But thank you for Loving this Stubborn girl Hopelessly.

“May God’s Favor Never depart from your life, May God make his light shine on you, and May good health, Prosperity, and Long life be yours, IJN. Amen. My Husband, The Crown On My Head. Cheers to Forever.”

Frederick Leonard

One of Nollywood’s most eligible bachelors, Leonard made his career debut in 2001 and played brief roles in movies.

He took a break from acting almost immediately to complete his university education and obtain a degree.

He returned to the Nigerian movie industry in 2008 and obtained his first-ever lead role in a movie titled ‘Indian Doctor’.

In 2009, he starred in the TV series, ‘Disclosure’ which aired predominantly on Africa Magic on DSTV.

His feature film debut was in the movie ‘Grey’.

The award-winning actor with killer looks to boot is highly sought after by ladies.

Peggy Ovire

Before making her debut in the Nigerian movie industry, Ms Ovire began her career as a model.

Her first-ever movie was one produced by Uche Nancy.

Although she had starred in several feature films, her career in the movie came into the limelight with her role in the TV series ‘Husbands of Lagos’.

Ovire claimed the TV series brought her notability, and she had become recognisable outside her home country Nigeria.

Background

Before now, the duo has had an on-and-off thing going, leaving fans guessing about the actual state of things.

Their relationship dates back to 2015, when Frederick confirmed they were dating

However, in 2017, Ms Ovire denied romantic affiliation with the actor.

In an interview, the former beauty queen said that Mr Leonard is her friend who encourages her.

“In the entertainment industry, it is tough to find someone that would look out for and advise you. He does all that for other people in the industry and me, like my brother. Contrary to what was reported, I have never been married in my life, and I have never even introduced any man to my dad. I am still single.”