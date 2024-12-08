Roses and Ivy, a gripping four-part series produced by prolific filmmaker Biodun Stephen, debuts on Prime Video on 13 December, just in time for the festive season.
With its stunning visuals and a profoundly emotional storyline, the short series takes viewers on a poignant journey through the highs and lows of the complexities of sibling relationships, love, and the lengths one would go to help a loved one.
“This series is bound to leave viewers reflecting on their relationships and the power of second chances. The story follows a devoted sister’s unconventional actions, leading to unforeseen consequences that unravel their once inseparable bond,” Ms Stephen said in a statement on Sunday.
Cast includes Uche Montana, Munachi Abii, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jaiye Kuti, Taye Arimoro, and the popular Jagbaja’s backup vocalist, Ego Sings. It also stars fast-rising actors Favour Etim, Rejoice Rejme, Diana Egwuatu, and Oluwafemi Lawal.
|
Adding to the allure of this series, Roses and Ivy features an original soundtrack that will be available for download during the premiere week.
The producer says the soundtrack perfectly captures the series’ emotional depth and offers fans another way to connect with the story and immerse themselves in the world of Roses and Ivy.
Watch the Trailer below
