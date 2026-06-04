Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martins, otherwise known as DeeOne, has joined the list of entertainers vying for elective positions in the forthcoming elections.

The former BBNaija contestant has emerged the ‘Because Of Our Tomorrow’ (BOOT) Party candidate for Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly election.

The Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I is currently represented by Fatai Mojeed (APC), who also serves as the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The BOOT party, under which DeeOne is contesting, was officially recognised by the ⁠Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 25 September 2019, after winning a federal court order preventing its deregistration.

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In May, the BOOT party announced ticket prices. According to the party’s National President, Sunny Adenuga, candidates interested in the State House of Assembly seats are to pay N100,000 for the Expression of Interest form and ₦250,000 for the party’s ‘Trust Before Ticket’.

DeeOne joins the ranks of Doris Ogala, Emeka Ike, and actress Esther Okereke, who have won tickets in different categories of their respective political parties.

Worker, not boss

The comedian announced his victory in the primaries in an Instagram post.

“I want to thank my party, BOOT party, for the confidence in voting for me to emerge the winner of the primaries election for Ibeju Lekki constituency 1.

“To the Ibeju Lekki constituency 1, come 2027 by the grace of God, I will be your worker and not your boss,” he wrote.

He also announced that the party has adopted the ruling party’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

Since the announcement, his Instagram followers have been divided in their opinions about his candidacy.

DeeOne

The comedian gained fame after participating in the third edition of Big Brother Naija in 2018.

Dubbed ‘Double Wahala’, some of the housemates in that edition include the late Rico Swavey and Anto Lecky, who incidentally is an appointee of the Edo State government.

After BBNaija, he transitioned into full-time stand-up comedy, performing at major events and comedy shows across Nigeria.

No stranger to controversy, DeeOne once made headlines when he alleged on The Honest Bunch podcast that social media influencer Martins ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’ Otse was gay.

The episode led to the exit of one of the presenters, Chinedu ‘Nedu Wazobia’ Emmanuel, from the show.

In January, the comedian disclosed that he had been invited by the Nigeria Police Force, Force Intelligence Department (FID) for a routine interview.

He further asserted that the invitation may be linked to a video he posted earlier about President Tinubu’s visit to Turkey.