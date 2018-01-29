BBNAIJA: Meet 20 housemates vying for the N25 million prize money

Related News

The third season of reality TV series, Big Brother Nigeria kicked off on Sunday night with 20 contestants also known as “housemates”.

This year’s edition, which is tagged “double wahala” stars Vandora, Teddy A, K Bruce, Nina, Miracle, Alex, Princess, DeeOne and Ahneeka.

Other housemates are Rico Swavey, Bito, BamBam, Leo, Khloe, Angel and Ifu-Ennada, Anto, Tobi Bakare, Cee-C and Lolu.

The show is running for a second consecutive running year as it had previously suffered a 10-year hiatus.

Popular artists, Mayorkun and Kiss Daniel performed live during the launch.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who returned to host the show for the second time, introduced the housemates in groups of four.

This year’s contestants are a cross-section of musicians, comedians and entrepreneurs.

The housemates were given their first task of finding bed spaces as those available were limited.

The number of contestants is an increase from last year’s 12 housemates, which saw Efe Ejeba emerge winner, taking home the N25 million cash prize and an SUV.

A reunion show featuring some of the previous housemates had been aired for one week before Sunday’s launch.

Every Sunday on the show, viewers are expected to witness an eviction of a housemate.

The winner of the 78–day contest will be given N25 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.

Meanwhile, as at Monday morning, six housemates have been ‘ejected.’

While the housemates were eating, Big brother announced that the housemates, “who picked numbers without a bed space should pack their bags.”

It is yet to ascertained if the first eviction in the Big Brother Naija 3 ‘Double Wahala’ has begun.

The development has already set the house in disarray.

However, the six housemates were taken to a different room, away from the other housemates and asked to, “wait for further instructions.”