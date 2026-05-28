Filmmaker and actress Regina Daniels has ruled out the possibility of getting married again after her failed marriage to Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Nwoko and Ms Daniels dominated headlines between October 2025 and early 2026 following allegations of drug abuse, domestic violence, and other related claims.

Since the 65-year-old and 25-year-old threatened legal action against each other, little has been heard about their marriage or family life, including matters concerning their children.

However, the actress addressed public curiosity during a recent livestream with streamer and TikToker Amadou “Jarvis (Jadrolita)” Elizabeth, where she answered questions about her personal life.

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Speaking during the session, held shortly after her Children’s Day carnival in Asaba, Delta State, she said, “I still believe in love. I said I want to have six children, but for some reason, I’ve changed my mind about getting married. I’m yet to have a girl. And I must have a girl. I feel like motherhood starts better. Like you would understand motherhood when you have a girl child. So, having boys is easy because at least you can groom them to have a role model in a father figure.

“But for your girl child, you have to be that role model for them to emulate. Before I had my first son. I said, no, never. I will never have a girl child. Never, ever. But after my first, after my second. I remember, for some reason. You know, it’s female kids that remember, so.”

She added that while men grew up, married and started their own families, women always remembered their parents.

Her children

Furthermore, Ms Daniels disclosed that she last saw her two children, Munir and Khalifa, in 2025.

“I have missed my children, but I know I’ll see them soon. By God’s grace, Inshallah. I saw them last year.

“They’re so good. My first son will be six this year. My second will be four. And now my boy”, she noted.

Additionally, the actress said the entertainment industry is vast.

She noted that it often favours people when they need it, while at other times it can also become their nemesis.

“For a young girl coming to the industry, just don’t be too desperate. Like, go with God’s pace in your life. Desperation can lead to so many things, and the industry, oh my God, it’s not a good place for desperate minds.

“I wasn’t desperate. I didn’t even have the time to be, luckily, so. I started as a child, and my mum just had a very solid foundation for me, so there was no time to be desperate at all.”