On Sunday night, lovers and stakeholders of African film and television came together to celebrate the strides made in the last year in the industry.

The annual event held at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, was hosted by Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

As expected, the stars were out in full force, wearing mostly Nigerian fashion designers.

Uche Montana, who won the 2026 Trailblazer Award, wore a gorgeous, feathered red dress by Weizdhurm Franklyn, which accentuated her figure.

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Idia Aisen went the unconventional route with a form-fitting dress made entirely from wristwatches by designer Ambaosa, while Uche Jombo channelled bridal chic in a white mermaid dress by Oga Okoro.

Here are some looks that stole the show.