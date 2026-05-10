Citizens across the federation have witnessed enough recycled tactics to recognise when political manoeuvring prioritises short-term expediency over genuine nation building. The notion of restricting a presidential ticket to a single region for just one term flies in the face of Nigeria’s progress beyond ethnic and regional arithmetic in high-stakes contests. Nigerians have grown past the level of such contrived arrangements that treat the presidency as a rotational trophy…

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture in its democratic journey, where political actors must demonstrate maturity and strategic foresight rather than resort to gimmicks that undermine public confidence. The recent declaration by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to zone its 2027 presidential ticket exclusively to the South for a mere four years, represents one such misstep that demands rigorous scrutiny. This decision not only defies the spirit of inclusive leadership but also raises fundamental questions about the party’s understanding of constitutional provisions and the evolving expectations of the Nigerian electorate.

Citizens across the federation have witnessed enough recycled tactics to recognise when political manoeuvring prioritises short-term expediency over genuine nation building. The notion of restricting a presidential ticket to a single region for just one term flies in the face of Nigeria’s progress beyond ethnic and regional arithmetic in high-stakes contests. Nigerians have grown past the level of such contrived arrangements that treat the presidency as a rotational trophy, rather than a position earned through competence, vision and broad appeal. The electorate demands leaders who can unify a diverse nation, rather than those packaged through zonal formulas designed to placate narrow interests.

Unless this zoning serves as a veiled mechanism to position former President Goodluck Jonathan as the candidate, the entire proposal collapses under its own weight of absurdity. Jonathan remains the only prominent figure who might face constitutional limitations tied to prior service, having already occupied the office. For any other aspirant, this four-year cap lacks legal or logical grounding and exposes the party to accusations of playing games with the aspirations of millions. The 1999 Constitution clearly authorises every eligible Nigerian citizen to contest for the presidency with the potential to serve a maximum of two four-year terms, subject to electoral victory and adherence to due process. This framework establishes a level playing field in which ambition aligns with national interest, rather than predetermined timelines or regional quotas.

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It is, therefore, ridiculous for the NDC to expect citizens to accept its strange and funny declaration at face value. Such a move not only insults the intelligence of voters but also sows seeds of deeper distrust within the party’s own ranks and among potential supporters. Internal cohesion suffers when members perceive leadership as engaging in opaque deals, rather than transparent merit-based selection. If the arrangement was crafted exclusively for Jonathan, then the party should state so openly instead of hiding behind regional zoning rhetoric that confuses observers and alienates those who value constitutional fidelity above all.

This episode highlights a broader malaise afflicting segments of the opposition terrain. The haste with which ungrounded politicians have defected to the NDC despite lingering uncertainties surrounding the party’s legal standing, reveals a troubling preference for quick fixes over institutional strength. Rather than investing time and resources in forging a reliable opposition capable of sustaining political agendas across multiple electoral cycles, many actors appear driven by immediate personal calculations. This migration pattern weakens the democratic fabric by encouraging opportunism at the expense of ideological consistency. A truly robust opposition requires deep roots in communities, clear policy alternatives, and unwavering commitment to democratic norms. Jumping ship to a nascent entity mired in legal questions does little to advance accountability or provide voters with credible choices in future polls.

The NDC’s zoning declaration exemplifies how anxiety to establish relevance can lead to pronouncements that alienate rather than attract. When parties chase visibility through controversial edicts, they erode their own credibility and diminish the opposition’s collective capacity to check executive excesses. Nigerians deserve an opposition that prioritises competence and national cohesion over parochial deals. Urging improvement is not mere criticism but a call to elevate discourse and practice.

Compounding these concerns is the procedural irregularity evident in the party’s activities. One must wonder about the legality of conducting a national convention, without verifiable records of foundational grassroots exercises including local government, state, and zonal congresses. Democratic parties thrive on layered structures that ensure representation from the ward level upward. Bypassing these essential steps risks violating internal democratic principles and invites legal challenges that could further destabilise the organisation. Without transparent documentation of lower-tier congresses, the convention’s outcomes stand on shaky ground, potentially rendering decisions vulnerable to nullification. This shortcut approach contradicts the patience and meticulous planning required for any political movement seeking longevity and legitimacy.

Nigeria’s political history offers instructive lessons on successful opposition building. The coalition that eventually formed the All Progressives Congress demonstrated strategic patience by engaging in prolonged negotiations, forging alliances across regions and ideologies, and methodically addressing structural requirements before challenging for power. Their deliberate process culminated in the historic 2015 transition, marking a significant milestone in the country’s democratic evolution. In contrast, contemporary opposition efforts that prioritise speed over substance risk repeating cycles of fragmentation and failure. The NDC and similar groups cannot mature into formidable forces if they neglect these foundational practices. Imbibing patience means investing in membership mobilisation, policy development, and compliance with electoral laws before seeking the spotlight.

Strategic organisation entails building consensus from below, rather than imposing decisions from above in ways that breed suspicion. Desperation in politics invariably breeds avoidable mistakes that haunt actors long after the initial thrill fades. The NDC’s zoning declaration exemplifies how anxiety to establish relevance can lead to pronouncements that alienate rather than attract. When parties chase visibility through controversial edicts, they erode their own credibility and diminish the opposition’s collective capacity to check executive excesses. Nigerians deserve an opposition that prioritises competence and national cohesion over parochial deals. Urging improvement is not mere criticism but a call to elevate discourse and practice. Political actors must recognise that sustainable influence stems from earned trust, rather than manufactured narratives.

The implications of such miscalculations extend beyond one party’s fortunes. A weak and erratic opposition hampers national development by failing to offer viable alternatives on critical issues ranging from economic reform to security enhancement and social justice. Citizens suffer when political competition devolves into theatrical gestures, instead of substantive engagement. The four-year southern zoning pledge for 2027 inadvertently spotlights the need for parties to align actions with constitutional realities and public sophistication. Nigerians have matured politically through decades of transitions and they now scrutinise declarations with greater discernment. Any attempt to recycle outdated regional formulas without credible justification will likely backfire at the polls.

Furthermore, the legal ambiguities surrounding the NDC’s formation and operations underscore the importance of regulatory compliance in party politics. Electoral bodies exist to enforce standards that safeguard the integrity of the multiparty system. Parties that skirt these requirements not only jeopardise their existence but also cast shadows on the broader democratic project. Building a strong opposition demands adherence to both the letter and spirit of the law, and ensuring that internal processes mirror the transparency expected from governance structures. Without this foundation, even well-intentioned initiatives falter amid litigation and public scepticism. As the political calendar advances toward 2027, all stakeholders must reflect on the quality of leadership being nurtured. Former President Jonathan’s potential involvement, if indeed the zoning targets him, warrants separate consideration, given his unique status. Yet even in that scenario, the party must articulate a compelling vision that transcends any single candidacy.

Ultimately, the NDC’s declaration serves as a cautionary tale for opposition politics in Nigeria. It highlights the tension between ambition and prudence in a maturing democracy. Citizens expect better from those positioning themselves as alternatives to the ruling dispensation. By embracing constitutional fidelity, procedural integrity, and long-term planning, opposition groups can fulfil their vital role in sustaining democratic vibrancy.

The influx of politicians into untested platforms also raises questions about ideological commitment. In a healthy democracy, parties represent distinct policy orientations that appeal to specific constituencies. Mass defections driven by expediency rather than conviction dilute this diversity and confuse voters seeking clear choices. A reliable opposition cultivates loyalty through consistent advocacy and proven track records at various government levels. Local victories build the momentum necessary for national contention. Rushing into presidential ambitions without such groundwork often results in organisational fragility exposed during campaigns.

Patience in opposition politics involves accepting incremental gains, while strengthening structures for future breakthroughs. The APC’s path to victory illustrated this through years of preparation, coalition building, and grassroots engagement. Newer entities would do well to emulate such thoroughness, rather than attempting shortcuts that compromise authenticity. Strategic organisation requires investment in youth mobilisation, women inclusion, and diaspora engagement, all underpinned by digital innovation and policy innovation. These elements create resilience against inevitable setbacks.

Ultimately, the NDC’s declaration serves as a cautionary tale for opposition politics in Nigeria. It highlights the tension between ambition and prudence in a maturing democracy. Citizens expect better from those positioning themselves as alternatives to the ruling dispensation. By embracing constitutional fidelity, procedural integrity, and long-term planning, opposition groups can fulfil their vital role in sustaining democratic vibrancy. Desperation yields errors, but deliberate action fosters progress. Nigeria’s future hinges on political maturity that matches the aspirations of its youthful population eager for governance defined by competence, rather than contrivance.

The path forward demands introspection and reform within opposition circles. Parties must prioritise internal democracy to mirror the accountability they demand from those in power. This includes transparent candidate selection free from zonal straitjackets that limit choice. The electorate has evolved and will reward formations that demonstrate seriousness of purpose.

The call remains urgent for actors to do better, constructing platforms that command respect and deliver results for generations to come. Through such commitment, the democratic experiment strengthens, yielding dividends in stability and prosperity for all citizens.

Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu writes from Abuja, Nigeria. He can be contacted via [email protected]