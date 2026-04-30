The Yobe State All Progressives Congress (APC) Critical Stakeholders Forum has announced Baba Wali, the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The forum, which includes the incumbent state governor, Mala Buni, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, reached the decision to endorse Mr Wali following a meeting in Abuja.

The development was confirmed late Wednesday in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed.

The statement described Mr Wali as a “seasoned technocrat” possessing the requisite qualifications, patience, and temperament necessary for effective leadership and governance.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The forum noted that the former SSG has been an active participant in various administrations within the state for many years, qualifying him to ensure the continuity of the state’s developmental mission and vision,” the statement read.

The forum also revealed that the party had agreed during a stakeholders’ meeting last week to produce its candidates via a consensus model. In addition to the gubernatorial endorsement, the forum formally adopted President Bola Tinubu as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

ALSO READ: Yobe APC campaign council denies stoning of Governor Buni at rally

Governor Buni and Mr Gaidam, who serves as the chairman of the stakeholders’ forum, however, acknowledged that the party remains committed to dialogue as a tool for entrenching unity among its members.

While Mr Buni and Mr Gaidam appeared to play the primary role of this anointment, the former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan’s absence at the endorsement meeting suggests that more is expected of the APC to convince other stakeholders ahead of the 2027 election.