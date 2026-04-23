Barely twenty-four hours after controversial relationship expert, Blessing “Blessing CEO” Okoro, returned to Instagram, she has shared what she described as her cancer and scan test results.

In a post on Thursday, captioned “Scan results; doctors in the house please help interpret them,” she drew reactions from netizens who had been waiting for the results since her self-imposed hiatus.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted a medical doctor, Chibuki Aigbe, for a clearer explanation of the cancer and scan results shared by Blessing CEO, following the backlash that trailed the post.

Speaking with this newspaper on Thursday, Ms Aigbe explained that what Blessing CEO shared was a radiology report rather than a confirmed diagnosis.

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She said: “Terms like ‘fat stranding’ mean the images are unclear and require further investigation; they do not confirm a diagnosis like ‘Stage 4 cancer.’ This ‘fat stranding’ can often be caused by non-cancerous factors, such as a benign fatty mass, local inflammation, or trauma to the area.

“Additionally, subcutaneous emphysema refers to pockets of air in the soft tissues, which may be seen post-operatively following procedures like BBL or fat transfers as the air introduced during surgery is absorbed.”

Scan isn’t a test

Furthermore, Ms Aigbe explained that a CT scan was not specifically designed as a cancer-diagnostic test.

She noted that radiologists typically recommend “clinical correlation” and often request additional investigations such as ultrasounds or biopsies before arriving at a definitive diagnosis.

“A CT scan is not a specialised test for cancer; radiologists always call for ‘clinical correlation’ and follow-up tests like ultrasounds or biopsies to get a definitive answer.

“’Stage 4′ is a serious, confirmed diagnosis that requires conclusive evidence, not just an inconclusive imaging report. Any patient’s true health status must be determined by their own medical team through a full clinical evaluation,” she added.

Nigerians react

Blessing CEO’s results drew several comments from netizens, with many questioning their authenticity and credibility.

Below are some of the comments.

If this is true, what took you this long to give this update? Why use someone else’s medical reports and the hospital? Why seek funds first before all these? — F I R S T U S (@Firstus_) April 23, 2026

Nigerians with their gullible self esteem issues will still fall for this mugu trick. Someone of questionable character who’s been exposed for falsifing cancer results of other real patients. Such people should be behind bars if it were to be the USA. — Ovie-Chuks (@IamPopsii_) April 23, 2026

This lady has sold her shame. She is doubling down on this lies. She need to be arrested and the doctor whoever did this for her too,his license revoked — Big B (@anaga_banner) April 23, 2026

Who sent her for this breast CT scan?

Was this prescribed or she just hopped in there to do it?

There are learned people on the social media space so she shouldn’t just f00l herself — STAN LI (@STANJOHAKEEM411) April 23, 2026

Those images she posted are downloaded ones because if you look properly then you will see the images numbers at the top right corner.. You can’t fool us mugu — Inabor o sunny (@sunnylight77) April 23, 2026

Receipts or clout? Blessing CEO is testing the limits of oversharing by making her medical report public. Whether she’s defending a procedure or proving a diagnosis, the move to tag doctors turns her comment section into a digital clinic. It’s a high-risk Tokunbo strategy: once… — Void Fact (@Void_Fact) April 23, 2026

The document literally says she doesn’t have cancer 😂😂😂😂. It just recommends her to do an ultra sound on her breast. Lol I thought Nigerians are smart??? Nah most y’all are dumb as rocks. I don’t even understand how all these mugus fall for scams from Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/84D652bemV — Kruzi (@kruzi4eva) April 23, 2026

Stop ridiculing our empathy like it’s your personal ATM. Real patients deserve the sympathy you’re faking for clout. Get well (or get honest). pic.twitter.com/Iyyw1AxNUs — Dat_Irregular_EdoGuy (@Jifykool10) April 23, 2026

If this is true, what took you this long to give this update? Why use someone else’s medical reports and the hospital? Why seek funds first before all these? — F I R S T U S (@Firstus_) April 23, 2026

I pity people that will still buy her story. She’s has being lying for year’s now, what makes you think that this isn’t a lie🙄 — V.I.C.T.O.R.Y (@VickJev2) April 23, 2026

This is what happens when the system in this country is shitty. Someone that should have been arrested since but nothing was done. — Ebunoluwa (@OladeleRachael) April 23, 2026

Backstory

In March, this newspaper reported that Blessing’s CEO claimed she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Her claim was met with scepticism from some Nigerians, who questioned its credibility given her past controversies.

However, she defended herself, insisting she would soon release her medical test results to substantiate the diagnosis.

The situation later escalated when a Delta-based makeup company, Deborah Mbara, accused Blessing’s CEO of falsifying her cancer medical report in an attempt to mislead the public.

Similarly, activist Martins “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse filed a petition against her, alleging that she obtained funds under false pretences after he donated ₦150 towards her treatment.

Following her return to social media, Blessing CEO apologised for what she described as the “unnecessary drama” and controversy surrounding her health claims.

She also pledged to be fully transparent in the future, promising to release all relevant medical documents, including scans and biopsy results.

In addition, she said she would refund donations received from well-meaning Nigerians who contributed towards her treatment.