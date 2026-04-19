Tumininu has set out a series of demands to her estranged partner, former BBNaija housemate Angel “Angel” Smith, following the breakdown of their marriage.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple, both women, married in a private ceremony in the United States.

However, the marriage ended weeks after it surfaced on social media over allegations of infidelity and other issues, as revealed in leaked chats between them.

In response to the split, Tumininu shared a statement on her social media page, which quickly went viral.

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In the post, obtained by this newspaper, she demanded that the reality TV star and writer refund certain monies and return items currently in her possession.

She wrote: “My requests going forward are: The return of my $40,000.kept in her means. She requested 8000 for emotional damage. I have agreed to the completion and signing of annulment paperwork so we can be legally separated.

“A formal agreement ensuring that I will not be used for any immigration-related claims or financial obligations moving forward. I want to resolve that matter peacefully, retrieve what is mine, and move on with my life.”

Allegations

Furthermore, Tumininu stated that she was the one held hostage, not Angel, adding that her house door was broken.

She said she had taken all the loss she could bear after friends and family reached out to her.

“She moved my money to Kayla’s account. She moved the $10,000 they were spending. Give me my balance and sign annulment Il. I do not want to get the laws involved and get you deported. I have tried. Before closing this chapter, here’s a full summary of what happened.

“I brought Angel to America and personally covered all the visa expenses. I was the one who asked her to move here. Before she arrived, I was honest about my past relationship with Mally and made sure she knew everything up front. For three months, I supported her completely financially and at home. I cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day, trying to make her comfortable”, she added.

More allegations

Tumininu also alleged that Angel failed to build a shared life with her, instead frequently leaving her at home while she spent time with people she met on a dating site.

She added that Angel’s behaviour became increasingly concerning, eventually escalating to the point that her mother had to step in.

She said, “She would go out with them, then come back and still expect financial support from me. I even involved her mother when things escalated, especially when she started acting recklessly and nearly got arrested. Because of her legal situation, we rushed into marriage so she could stay in the country legally.

“At the same time, she surrounded herself with people I considered dangerous, including someone who had just been released from prison after serving eight years for forty. This raised serious concerns for me. I tried multiple times to talk to her and set boundaries, but she refused to listen.”

Communication

More so, Tumininu said she made repeated efforts to communicate and resolve issues with Angel, but there was no change.

She alleged that, in less than three months, Angel became comfortable engaging with people she barely knew, going out late, and putting herself in risky situations.

“I felt disrespected and used, like a maid in my own home, despite everything I was doing for her. Despite warnings from my friends before the marriage, I still tried to make it work and gave more than I should have. Eventually, I reached my limit and issued divorce papers.

“At this point, I am stepping away completely. I have done more than enough, and I will not allow someone to disengage the life I’ve built here. Moving forward, I want it clearly understood that I am no longer responsible for anything that happens in her life”, said Tumininu.

Tumininu also denied taking any of the Akwa Ibom-born’s belongings, stating that some of Angel’s items remained in her possession.

“The rest have already been moved to her stranger’s friend’s residence. Her wedding ring was left behind when she left. I have attempted to resolve this privately and respectfully, including apologising for any.”

This newspaper reported that they formalised their union at a Texas civil registry in January 2026, following Angel’s relocation to the United States in 2025.

As of press time, Angel has not responded to Tumininu’s demands. A check of her social media pages showed that she had only been posting about her day-to-day activities and business.