Football fans in Lagos turned out in large numbers for a StarTimes-hosted watch party in Surulere, where Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman delivered a standout performance despite Atletico Madrid losing the Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad.

The final ended 2–2 after regulation and extra time before Sociedad triumphed 4–3 on penalties, but the result did little to dampen the lively atmosphere at Citi Lounge, where fans gathered to follow every moment of the encounter.

Lookman brought the venue to life when he scored Atlético’s equaliser, writing his name into the record books as only the second Nigerian to score in a Copa del Rey final after Finidi George in 1997.

“The moment Lookman scored, everybody jumped up,” said Sola Ogunleye, one of the fans in attendance. “It’s not every day you see a Nigerian doing this on such a big stage. That alone made the night worth it.”

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Atlético had to fight back twice in the match, with Julián Álvarez’s late goal forcing extra time after Mikel Oyarzabal had earlier restored Sociedad’s lead from the penalty spot. Both sides had chances in extra time, but the contest was ultimately decided in a tense shootout.

Misses from Alexander Sørloth and Álvarez proved costly for Atlético, while Pablo Marín converted the decisive penalty to hand Sociedad the trophy.

Despite the defeat, many fans remained upbeat, focusing on the quality of the match and the shared experience.

“I came here with my friends, and honestly, it felt like a stadium,” said Kemi Adebayo. “The energy, the reactions, everything made it special. You could feel how much people care about the game.”

StarTimes officials said the watch party was part of efforts to deepen fan engagement and create more inclusive football experiences.

“Our goal is to create moments where fans can connect and enjoy football together,” said Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Director at StarTimes Nigeria. “Seeing this kind of turnout and passion shows that these experiences matter.”

The event also featured giveaways and interactive sessions, adding to the festive mood as fans stayed engaged throughout the evening.

While Atlético fell short of the title, Lookman’s performance ensured Nigerian fans had something to celebrate, capping a night that blended football, community and shared excitement in the heart of Lagos.