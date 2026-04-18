Femi Kuti, a renowned Nigerian musician, songwriter and the eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has revealed why his father’s music catalogue was not sold.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s “Entertainment Tonight” programme on Friday night, the 63-year-old maintained that the catalogue remained the family’s property.

The Grammy-nominated artiste added that the catalogue was not under the management of international record labels.

Opening up about the reasons, he said, “No, we never sold it. So it’s under Fela’s estate, which the family controls, but we licensed the music, so we control it. I don’t know how many more years we have right now, but when the years are done, we’ll take it over and license it again. My elder sister was strongly opposed to our selling it.

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“She’s like the main caretaker. I think we give her honour as she’s the eldest, so we all listen to her. Not like zombies, of course, but I mean, if we have an objection, we’ll raise it. But she’s very protective of Fela’s legacy. So she insisted we don’t sell. I saw her view immediately.”

Legacy

Additionally, the “No Cause for Alarm” crooner said that not selling his father’s catalogue was one way to preserve his legacy.

He added that the decision not to sell it was unanimous, noting that if they had sold it, nothing would have come to the family.

“If we had sold, it would have been done by now. Nothing would be coming to the family. So we can always go to our children in the future. So this is the way we have preserved his legacy as well. So it will always remain in the family’s hands.

“And I hope even after us, our children will understand how we maintain dignity and integrity with Fela’s legacy and do that same honour to him after we leave this life”, said Femi.

Backstory

Since Fela died in Lagos on 2 August 1997, his name and music have continued to make history.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Fela was selected for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a prestigious museum and foundation that honours artists, producers and industry professionals who have made a significant impact on rock and roll.

He made history as the first African solo artiste to receive the distinction in the Early Influence category.

In February, the newspaper also reported that, 29 years after his death, Fela became the first African artiste to be honoured with the 2026 Special Merit Award, also known as the Lifetime Achievement Award, by the Recording Academy.

Fela received the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award, with his children, Yeni, Kunle, Shalewa and Femi, accepting it on his behalf at the ceremony.

The newspaper further reported that Fela’s 1976 album, “Zombie”, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.