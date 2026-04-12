One of Nigeria’s leading niche fragrance retailers, Seinde Signature, has cast Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon for a stage performance as it prepares to host internationally acclaimed perfumer Sarah Baker for a multi-city product launch in Nigeria.

The partnership highlights the growing intersection between Nigeria’s luxury retail sector and the global niche fragrance market, a space defined by artisanal production, storytelling, and limited-edition scents that contrast with mass-market perfumes.

According to the company, the collaboration will coincide with the Nigerian debut of two of Baker’s signature creations, Velvet Vendetta and Vava Vanilla, which will be showcased across three major cities, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos.

Arts and Scents

Ms Baker, known for blending visual art with perfumery, is scheduled to make her first visit to Nigeria as part of the tour.

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Her appearances will begin in Abuja on 16 April, continue in Port Harcourt on 17 April, and culminate in a grand finale in Lagos on 18 April.

The Lagos event is expected to feature a theatrical interpretation of the fragrances’ creative narratives, with Mr Okanlawon leading a cast of actors in a staged performance designed to translate scent into storytelling, an approach increasingly embraced within niche perfumery circles globally.

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Partnership

Speaking at his unveiling, Mr Okanlawon described the partnership as a milestone, noting that it positions him among the first Nigerian actors to collaborate at this level within the global fragrance industry.

He added that his decision to align with the brand followed its steady growth trajectory, from a single outlet to a network of over a dozen walk-in stores nationwide, showing rising consumer interest in luxury and bespoke scents.

Also speaking, the company’s General Manager, Ore Olusola, said hosting Ms Baker represents more than a commercial partnership.

“This is not simply a collaboration,” she said. “It is an alignment of two creative visions rooted in storytelling, craftsmanship, and uncompromising artistry.”

Founded as a specialised fragrance destination, Seinde Signature has built a reputation for curating rare and independent perfume brands, positioning itself at the forefront of a niche but rapidly growing segment of Nigeria’s luxury retail market.