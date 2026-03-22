Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has again stirred controversy after threatening Yorubas with spiritual consequences if they fail to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next general elections.

In a video circulating on social media, the “Zazu” crooner warned that opposition to Mr Tinubu’s re-election bid could attract divine wrath, invoking traditional deities in remarks that have since drawn criticism.

“We need peace, we want peace. If you don’t want war in Nigeria, you’d better vote for Tinubu,” he said.

“Thunder and Ogun will strike any Yoruba man who doesn’t. I have been signed, given APC clothes, don’t worry, I will soon start sharing rice and vegetable oil.”

Portable’s remarks come amid early political mobilisation ahead of Nigeria’s next electoral cycle, with entertainers and influencers increasingly aligning themselves with political actors and parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pattern of political support

The singer’s latest outburst aligns with his history of open support for Mr Tinubu and the APC, particularly during the 2023 general elections.

In the lead-up to the polls, Portable was a visible supporter of the then-APC presidential candidate, frequently praising him in viral videos and at street performances.

He described Mr Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, as a leader capable of sustaining economic growth and ensuring political stability, especially in the South-west.

However, his relationship with the ruling party appeared strained after the elections.

Portable later alleged that he was neither adequately compensated nor recognised for his role during the campaign.

In August 2024, he publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the administration, citing his exclusion from the “Renewed Hope Concert” held on 29 May 2023 to mark the inauguration of Mr Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The Ogun-born singer claimed that some artistes who performed at the event had not supported Mr Tinubu’s candidacy, while he, despite his visible backing, was sidelined.

He further alleged that an initial offer of N10 million by the organisers of the inauguration concert was reduced to N5 million, which he said he rejected. He cited this as one of the reasons for his absence from the event.