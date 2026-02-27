A Nigerian medical doctor, Olawale Ogunlana, has been named among TikTok’s 50 most influential creators.

In a statement signed by its Global Head of Content Operations, James Stafford, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, TikTok announced that Mr Ogunlana featured on the TikTok Global Discover List 2026.

The annual Discover List celebrates creators across five categories: Icons, Innovators, Foodies, Educators and Originators.

Mr Ogunlana, the founder of HealthKraft Africa, earned recognition in the “Educators” category of the global list, while four other Africans earned recognition in the “Foodies” and “Originators” categories.

Mr Stafford stated that Mr Ogunlana and the 49 other honourees transformed their passions into sustainable careers, built thriving businesses, reached global audiences and redefined what success looks like within their respective industries.

Culture of discovery

He added that Mr Ogunlana, who also serves as one of TikTok’s Sub-Saharan Wellbeing Ambassadors alongside other educators, fuelled the platform’s culture of discovery by inspiring users to learn, develop new skills and broaden their horizons, one impactful post at a time.

Mr Stafford further noted that Mr Ogunlana simplified complex medical conditions into clear, engaging videos, effectively turning digital platforms into powerful tools for improving health outcomes across the continent.

He said: “At TikTok, we are committed to celebrating our inspiring creator community. Today, we are thrilled to unveil The Discover List 2026 — a highlight of 50 creators to watch from around the world.

“From the Educators who are inspiring their communities to learn something new, to the Originators who share their businesses with global audiences on TikTok, we are proud to be a space where new talent can be discovered, and authenticity and creativity can thrive.”

Mr Stafford said that, as part of activities to celebrate this year’s honourees, TikTok, in collaboration with the Food Network, would host a live culinary event titled “Hot List x Discover List: The Future of Flavour” in New York City, United States.

Selection

Mr Stafford added that the 2026 Discover List highlighted TikTok’s role in removing barriers, nurturing creativity and bringing communities together across the globe.

He said the list was compiled through a global nomination process, with TikTok’s internal teams selecting creators who had made a notable impact over the previous six months.

According to him, selection criteria included video production, viewership, account growth, audience engagement and content that ignited global conversations.

Power of digital

Reacting to his inclusion on the list, Mr Ogunlana said the recognition affirmed the transformative role of digital platforms in advancing health communication.

He described his shortlisting as both a personal milestone and a significant victory for public health communication across Africa.

According to him, the achievement underscored the growing demand among audiences on influential platforms such as TikTok for credible, verified and relatable health information.

“For a long time, a doctor’s impact was limited to the four walls of a clinic. Being recognised on the TikTok Discover List is an incredible honour that extends beyond personal recognition; it is a validation of the power of ‘edutainment’ and proof that the screen has become the modern stethoscope, enabling us to reach, educate, and heal millions simultaneously.

“This milestone is a significant win for public health communication in Africa, demonstrating that audiences on powerful platforms like TikTok genuinely seek verified, relatable health information. I am thrilled to be part of a list that celebrates creators making a tangible difference in the world”, said Mr Ogunlana.

Africans

Also featured on the 2026 list were food creators Trevor Were from Nairobi, Kenya, and Wayne Chang from Cape Town, South Africa, alongside creative entrepreneurs Cherie Kihato of Nairobi and Tamia Nontsikelelo from Johannesburg.

Were and Chang, both recognised in the “Foodies” category, were set to participate in a live culinary showcase hosted in Food Network’s kitchen. The event will bring together creators from Food Network’s Hot List and TikTok’s Discover List, highlighting emerging talents shaping today’s global food landscape.

Chang earned acclaim for his vibrant culinary content, which blended diverse Asian cuisines with locally sourced South African ingredients. He crafted flavour-packed recipes that reflected a distinctive fusion of cultures.

We were a self-taught chef who transformed simple, everyday meals into exciting yet accessible dishes. From his home kitchen, he shared practical recipes and cooking inspiration that resonated with a broad audience.

Originators

Kihato, a creative entrepreneur, founded Savannah Space, a Kenyan design studio and showroom that showcased heritage through furniture, art and interiors.

Through content creation, she expanded her business beyond Kenya and inspired a global community of design enthusiasts and aspiring creatives.

Nontsikelelo leveraged storytelling and strategic marketing on TikTok to build a strong, engaged community around her modest fashion brand, Tol’thema. Within a short period, she achieved remarkable growth and positioned the brand for wider recognition.

Background

In 2025, creators from Sub-Saharan Africa appeared on the Discover List for the first time, marking a significant milestone that delivered unprecedented international exposure.

READ ALSO: Edo crowned champions as 2nd Niger Delta Games close in Grand style

These creators gained recognition in global publications such as TIME Magazine and took part in major international events, including the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

At Cannes Lions, Ghana’s Chef Abby (Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye) met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and the Mayor of London, further elevating her global profile.

Riding on that momentum, she also secured a nomination at the 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa, where she finished as First Runner-Up in the Food Creator of the Year category.