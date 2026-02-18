Over two months after setting the world record for the longest magic show by an individual, Guinness has officially conferred Ibitoye Kingfahd a.k.a. Faddothegreat with the award.

Faddothegreat achieved the feat after completing 50 hours of nonstop magic from 27 to 29 November 2025.

His effort surpasses the previous record held by UK magician Richard Smith.

Mr Smith’s performance lasted 30 hours and 45 minutes on 7 to 8 August 2004 at the Liverpool Moat House, Merseyside, UK.

He completed 331 different tricks and performed a continuous stretch of 11 hr 20 minutes without repeating a trick.

Faddothegreat’s record attempt took place at Pop Landmark, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the performer delivered uninterrupted illusions, mind-reading acts and stage routines under strict Guinness supervision and continuous witness monitoring.

Before achieving the world record, the illusionist promised mind-blowing illusions, breathtaking stunts, and a magical journey that would push the limits of imagination, in what he described as a celebration of art, creativity, and African excellence.

It all started with just cards, years of practice, failure and growth. Now it has turned into something bigger. Because of that, I can multiply a random object.

“We’ve conquered food, music, dance, fashion, art, and it’s time for Nigerian magic to shine,” he said.

Confirmation

Following his attempt, Guinness World Records confirmed his victory on its website.

The award body noted that applications for the record title are accepted only if the applicant is 16 years of age or older.

“The longest magic show by an individual is 50 hours, and was achieved by Ibitoye Kingfahd a.k.a. Faddothegreat (Nigeria), in Lagos, Nigeria, between 27 and 29 November 2025.

“Ibitoye believes there is a widespread misconception about magic in Nigeria and across Africa. He explains that the art form is often misunderstood, hindering its growth and acceptance. His decision to attempt this record was a deliberate effort to challenge that narrative and inspire a new way of thinking about magic,” its statement reads.

Victory dance

Taking to his Instagram page to showcase his award, Faddothegreat celebrated becoming an official Guinness World Record holder.

“This is a testament that God is good. This win isn’t just for me, it’s for the entire nation and the limitless potential we all carry within us.

“A massive thank you to my incredible team, my sponsors, my event producer, my magic assistant, my management team, and every single volunteer who showed up with love and belief. This record belongs to all of us,” he wrote.