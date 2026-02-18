Gambian actress and film producer, Rosaline Meurer, has debunked rumours that she unfollowed her husband, Olakunle Churchill, who is also Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, on Instagram.

She also clarified her relationship with the actress while addressing new reports that they were friends.

Her comments follow the recent reconciliation between Tonto and her ex-husband after 10 years of animosity, as well as the recent report that Mr Churchill was in Lagos to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, King Andre.

For the first time in years, both parties came together to celebrate Andre’s birthday.

Family photos of the former couple and their son have been trending on the internet, fuelling speculation that cracks are emerging in Mr Churchill’s marriage to Rosy and that she has unfollowed him on Instagram.

Still married

Reacting to the speculation, the Gambian actress said she is still married to the businessman and that she is being treated well in her marriage.

In a post on her Instagram page, she then demonstrated on her phone to show her audience that she is still following him on social media.

“I’m a bit lost how people got a hold of the lies that I unfollowed my husband. I have no reason to unfollow my husband, and I did not unfollow my husband.

“I don’t know what games anyone’s playing, that today of all days, it just happened that I unfollowed my husband. I didn’t even wait. I’m not that petty. And I have never unfollowed my husband, and I never will. So you guys are going to wait for a very long time,” she said.

She further noted that if she eventually decides to unfollow him, ‘her fans would be the first to know’, because, according to her, she’s not the kind of person who hides or plays games.

“I’m in this marriage because I want to be in this marriage. I’m being treated well. I am happy, and that’s on period. Anyone can say what they want. If my husband is okay with me, I don’t have a problem.

“And then you guys picked the day that he celebrated his son to bring out that kind of news. Obviously, I’m going to look petty. Right now he’s in Lagos. He has to be with his son. He has to celebrate his son’s birthday. It’s been a very long time. He hasn’t seen his baby. So it’s only right for me to give him that space to celebrate with his son. I’m happy that you know, his children get to feel what it’s like to be with their daddy,” she added.

Husband snatcher (?)

In a follow-up post, the actress debunked previous reports that she was Tonto’s close friend and that she took advantage of their friendship to snatch her husband.

Setting the record straight, she said she was never her husband’s ex’s friend, let alone his best friend.

“I’ve never met Tonto. I’ve never seen her. She doesn’t have my number. I don’t have her number. She’s like eight to nine, 10 years older than I am.

“And I’ve read comments that I was her best friend, or she introduced me to her husband, and I snatched him. Today, I’m telling you guys, you’re hearing it from the horse’s mouth. If anyone has proof to the contrary, I dare you to bring it out. I was never friends with anyone. I don’t even know her. I’ve never met her,” the ‘Merry Men’ actress stated.

Like a brother

In yet another post, Rosy addressed a previous interview where she said that Mr Churchill was like a brother to her.

Shedding light on the nature of their relationship before they got married, she said that at that time, he was like a brother to her.

“He was helping me out in my career. He was taking my siblings and me out. And you know, he knew my family and all of that. So if someone is so close to you, what is he? He wasn’t my uncle. He was like a brother to me.

“I granted that interview a long time ago. And I’m telling you guys today again, he was like a brother to me at that time. We had nothing going on between us. I didn’t know what his life with his ex was like. The way you guys saw the whole saga on the internet was the same way I saw it on the internet at that time,” she said.

Admitting that she was younger and naive at the time and didn’t understand everything, the actress said she now realises it’s time she comes out to clear the air.

“Everyone that my husband likes, I like. I love all his children equally. If he comes to me and says, Hey, babe, I need you to watch my son. Could you watch my daughter? I will do that with all

pleasure. His daughter is with me right now. Do you guys know? No, you don’t know. I’m taking care of her right now. She’s in my house. So I’m not a bad person, and I believe that all children deserve both parents.

“And if God says now is the time for them to reunite, then who am I to say no? I’m living my life. I have other things I’m up to. I’m not a witch trying to plan things and say, Oh, no, this has to be like this. Until proven otherwise, this is you hearing from me. I remain Mrs Rosaline Muerer Churchill. Refer to me as Mrs Churchill,” she added.