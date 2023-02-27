The 2023 presidential election has further widened the division in the Yoruba movie industry, as some of its key players are presently at loggerheads.

The build-up to the highly anticipated election saw Nigerian entertainers declaring support for different candidates, mainly along ethnic lines.

The support of actors was primarily divided between three candidates: Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The likes of Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Chidi Mokeme and others stood firmly by Mr Obi.

Others like Seyi Law, Toyin Abraham and Brymo have shown unwavering support for Mr Tinubu, while Frodd BBNaija firmly roots for Atiku.

As Nigerians came together to cast their votes for their preferred candidate on Saturday, the final results are yet to be declared.

Squabbles

With the results yet to be announced, several female actors have been going at each other, either covertly or openly, for what most say is political money.

Most actors, especially those of Yoruba extraction, consider the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as a benefactor.

As a result, they regard those working against MC Oluomo, one of Mr Tinubu’s frontline supporters, as betrayers.

From observation, actresses like Mary Igwe and Lizzygold have been against Eniola Badmus.

Adunni Ade is also at loggerheads with Bukky Adekogbe, while Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing have been having it hot with Dayo Amusa.

Most of the actors in Mr Tinubu’s camp also accuse those in Mr Obi’s camp of selling out despite all the former Lagos State Governor has done for them individually and as an industry.

Fake result saga

As the election results began to trickle in from various polling units, actress Iyabo Ojo posted and celebrated figures showing that the LP candidate was pooling numbers.

Meanwhile, actor Adams Kehinde, aka Lege, accused her of posting fake results online. Lege urged his followers to wait for INEC’s result.

“I can’t keep quiet again. As a citizen of Nigeria, please, let INEC have the final say. Madam Iyabo Ojo, you are the one I’m talking to. You are posting fake results to convince people in Nigeria. Please, all Nigerians, Iyabo Ojo is posting fake results,” he said in a video.

Also, movie lovers quickly pointed out that Ms Ojo has been a direct beneficiary of Mr Tinubu’s kindness.

Godfather, not the president

After receiving flak for allegedly posting fake election results and turning her back on the APC presidential candidate after he rendered some assistance to herself and her family, Ms Ojo, 45, made a video where she tried to justify her refusal to support Tinubu’s candidacy.

She said she regards the APC stalwart as a kingmaker and a godfather, not a president.

She said, “I believe that he is an excellent, brilliant person, but I believe that he is old and his health would not allow him to see to the problems of Nigeria. Nigeria’s problem is significant, and man needs to be resting right now, sitting and giving orders to those he will choose to go and lead us.

“I see him as a kingmaker, a godfather, but I do not see him as my president. Whether he wins or not, I did not support Buhari.”

Campaign of pittances

Another actress, Adunni Ade, has come for her industry colleague, who she said allegedly worked for APC politicians over two months only to be paid a paltry sum of N90,000.

Although she refused to mention the individual’s name, the light-skinned actress said she is not bothered about who the fellow is campaigning for, but the lack of empathy bothers her.

Addressing her colleagues, she said, “A lot of you left your homes, sat in some place for two months and were paid peanuts literally. You guys fought yourselves; they paid you guys peanuts. I have a screenshot of someone who got N90,000 after wasting his damn life for two months campaigning for someone.

‘You were under the sun, receiving abuses, curses on top of your head. This is making up for my own life and my children’s future. As I said before, you can vote for whoever you want; I donAsare, but always let your guilty conscience be the; Ie poking you.”

However, actress Bukky Adekogbe Raji, popularly known as Aminatu Papapa, took Ms Ade’s post personally and made a video addressing her using denigrating words.

Speaking in Yoruba language, Aminatu Papapa noted that she only came through for a friend, MC Oluomo, who was in need then. Another actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, liked the post.

