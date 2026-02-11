Google says Valentine’s Day celebrations in Nigeria are taking on a more expressive and experience-led tone in 2026.

They say Search data show that Nigerians are moving away from rigid romantic scripts towards plans shaped by wellness, friendship and visual appeal.

Rather than focusing only on dinners and flowers, many Nigerians appear to be planning moments that reflect personal style and shared experiences.

Searches in early February suggest a growing preference for activities that blend relaxation, aesthetics, and memory-making, as individuals look for ways to mark the day that feel more intentional and memorable.

One notable shift is the rise of self-care as part of Valentine’s planning. Search interest in couples’ spa and salon packages climbed in the first week of February, pointing to a growing appetite for low-pressure, wellness-centred dates.

Google said the insights were drawn from search activity in Nigeria during the first week of February, offering a snapshot of how Valentine’s Day planning is evolving.

Taken together, the patterns suggest that for many Nigerians, the day is becoming less about ticking romantic boxes and more about crafting moments that reflect who they are and how they choose to celebrate love, friendship and self-care.

Unusual searches

Unusually, searches for dental packages designed for couples also surfaced among the top queries, suggesting that for some, shared self-improvement and grooming are becoming part of how love is expressed.

Travel-based plans are also gaining attention. Queries related to romantic weekend getaways in Lagos and nearby cruise trips ranked among the most searched Valentine’s activities, reflecting a desire to escape routine and create short, immersive experiences around the celebration.

Beyond couples, the data points to a broader social interpretation of Valentine’s Day. Searches related to Galentine’s Day and group activities indicate that friendship-based celebrations are becoming more mainstream.

Interest in themed photoshoots, including ideas specifically tailored for men, featured among trending searches, suggesting that documenting the celebration has become part of the experience itself.

Gifting patterns

Gifting patterns reflect this emphasis on aesthetics, with money bouquets emerging as a popular query alongside customised gift bags and themed cakes, highlighting a preference for gifts that combine meaning with visual impact.

According to Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, communications manager for West Africa at Google, the trends reflect a shift towards more intentional and personalised celebrations.

“The 2026 trends show that Nigerians are being more deliberate about how they mark Valentine’s Day, whether that’s celebrating friendship, prioritising wellness, or putting extra thought into creative gifts,” he said. “People are using Search not just to find items to buy, but to figure out how to shape the experience itself.”

The data also points to changing relationship dynamics. Searches for messages suited for long-distance relationships and new romances rose sharply in early February, suggesting that people are using online tools to navigate emotional expression and connection, particularly where physical presence is limited.