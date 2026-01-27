The King Kosoko Royal Family has declared veteran Nigerian actor and director, Jiide Kosoko, as the Oloja of Lagos-elect, PMexpress reported.

The stool became vacant following the death of Chief Adebola Ige on 23 December 2017.

The 72-year-old was declared the Oloja of Lagos-elect at the King Kosoko Palace, Ereko, Lagos Island, before hundreds of members of the Royal Family who witnessed the event.

The actor was announced and presented to the gathering by the Olori Ebi General of the King Kosoko Royal Family, Mutiat Ali-Balogun.

Mrs Ali-Balogun raised her father’s hand to actress Sola Kosoko in affirmation, in accordance with long-standing custom at the palace, which is filled with traditional rites and prayers.

Mrs Ali-Balogun was assisted by the Deputy Olori Ebi General, Oyindamola Ayepola, who is also the Head of Meshimo Ruling House.

Backstory

The actor’s declaration comes amid an appeal by the Akinsanya Olojo Family, a branch of the King Kosoko Royal Dynasty in Lagos, urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to approve the installation of Abiola Olojo-Kosoko as the next Oloja of Lagos.

In December 2025, The Punch reported that the family maintained Mr Abiola was chosen as Oloja-elect on 12 December 2020, but had not yet been installed more than four years later.

The appeal was contained in a formal statement addressed to the governor and circulated to key state officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, and the Council of Heads of the Kosoko Royal Family.

The General Secretary of the Akinsanya Olojo-Kosoko Ruling House, Theophilus Olojo-Kosoko, reiterated the family’s stance, disclosing that a follow-up letter dated 28 November 2025 had been submitted to the relevant authorities to press for urgent intervention.

Succession process

He added that following the death of Mr Ige, a 16-member committee was constituted to review the succession process, after which the King Kosoko Royal Family formally instructed the Akinsanya Olojo Ruling House to present a nominee in line with established customary and chieftaincy procedures.

Mr Olojo-Kosoko added that the screening and traditional interviews, conducted at the Kosoko Palace on 7 October 2020, featured four contenders: Abiola, the late Shola Olojo-Kosoko, Issa Aregbesola, and Abiola Aromashodu of the Odunsi Ruling House.

According to him, the kingmakers ultimately found Mr Abiola to be the most qualified. Consequently, they proclaimed him Oloja-elect on 12 December 2020, in accordance with the Lagos State Obas and Chiefs Law and the subsisting 1983 Registered Declaration.

Traditional installation

The actor now awaits his traditional installation and capping by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, in line with the state’s traditions and palace protocols.

The actor, who studied business administration at Yaba College of Technology, began his acting career as a child actor in 1964 in the television production Makanjuola.

He has featured in several Nollywood movies in both English and Yoruba languages.