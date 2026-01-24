Donna Duke, the youngest daughter of former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, has been joined traditionally to her beau, Tobe Rapu, son of renowned Nigerian pastor Tony Rapu of the House of Freedom.

The colourful traditional marriage ceremony, which took place at Mr Duke’s residence in Calabar on Thursday, was graced by dignitaries, including the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.

In 2018, the former governor’s daughter Xerona married Nigerian DJ and music producer Derin Phillips, famously known as DJ Caise. Caise is the grandson of the late Nigerian billionaire aristocrat Chief Antonio Deinde Fernandez.

As of 2021, the couple had two daughters.

That same year, another daughter, Nela, married Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr., who was then the Commissioner for Finance in Cross River State and later became a Nigerian Senator.

About the bride

Donna Duke is a Nigerian mixed-media artist known for her evocative portraiture, blending traditional materials with modern techniques.

She studied at the University of Nottingham before earning her MA in Art and Cultural Enterprise from Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London.

About the groom

Tobe Rapu is a London-based Strategy and Investments expert operating in real estate and finance.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tobe serves as the Strategy and Investments Lead at StoneCreek Properties, where he manages a portfolio of large-scale residential and hospitality developments in Lagos.

Father of the groom

The father of the groom, Tony Rapu, is a Nigerian medical doctor, social reformer, and senior pastor of the House of Freedom. He is widely recognised for his work in drug rehabilitation and urban social reform through his foundation, the Freedom Foundation.

Born on 1 January 1957 in Kano State, Nigeria, Pastor Rapu is married to Nkoyo Rapu, whom he met while they were students in Ibadan.

Father of the bride

Donald Etim Duke, the father of the bride, is a Nigerian politician, lawyer, and businessman who served as the Governor of Cross River State from 1999 to 2007, under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He is often credited with transforming Cross River into a top tourism and investment hub through projects such as the Calabar Carnival and Tinapa Resort.

