Madness. This will be a fitting description of 2025 as it casts its last shadows on humanity. My conclusion is not just based on the mindless slaughter in Gaza where even the Devil will willingly take lessons. What can be more evil than luring starving people to supposed food centres and slaughtering 655 of them? Can the Devil plan better than Israel which on June 17, 2025 announced that hungry Gazans should come take food only to blow up 59 of them? Or is it the deliberate targeting of journalists, killing 252 of them; a figure higher than the combined figure of journalists targeted in the First and Second World Wars, Yugoslavia, Vietnam and Afghanistan wars.

No, I don’t just mean the genocide in Gaza, but equally other evil massacres. Take Sudan, for instance. Two over fed and over-pampered killer forces; the Armed Forces of Sudan and the militia Rapid Support Forces, RSF, idly reached for their weapons. Both had carried out genocide against the non-Arab populace for years. Now, in this their quixotic but tragic conflict, they made the same non-Arab parts of the country one of their theatres of war, principally Darfur, Western Sudan.

After 500 days of battle, the armed Forces withdrew on October 26, 2025 and the RSF, previously called Janjaweed, took over the town of El-Fasher. Rather than consolidate their win over their Khartoum rivals, the butchers descended on the unarmed and hapless civilian populace, killing tens of thousands, many through summary executions. Part of their anger was directed at the Saudi Maternity Hospital which, in October 2025, they had attacked five times. Even if we were to put the executions by the RSF down to insanity, I find it difficult to describe its rage against the hospital. Perhaps angry that the non-Arabs were multiplying themselves at the maternity, the RSF at the maternity summarily executed 460 persons.

The nearby town of Tawila was already over flowing with 652,000 internally displaced persons. But that did not dissuade 36,000 persons fleeing there from El-Fasher within 24 hours. The intensity and speed of the massacres were so much that even the leaders of the RSF, who are themselves drowned in the blood of the innocent, were so appalled that they assured that the massacres will be investigated. The speed and ruthlessness of the El-Fasher massacres have been compared to the 1999 Rwanda Massacre.

Generally, in Sudan, the senseless conflict has displaced 14 million of the 51 million populace. Amazingly the groups that have funded and armed the RSF over the years include the United Arab Emirates, UAE, and the European Union.

The on-going massacres in Eastern Congo, especially in Goma and Kivu, carried out by the M23 group in which over 7,000 have been killed, are funded by Rwanda under Paul Kagame and Uganda led by Yoweri Museveni. Generally, millions have been displaced and 21 million are in need of urgent aid.

The civil war in Myanmar with over three million displaced, has, within the last eleven months, claimed 13,700 lives, that is an average of 1,245 persons killed monthly.

Another neurotic massacre, this time of Venezuelan fishermen, is going on by US warships, including nuclear-powered. The US, claiming without providing any evidence that the victims are engaged in drug smuggling, simply sink the boats. Where some of the victims survive after the attacks, they are cowardly gunned down. First, the awesome US warships and their otherwise professional soldiers are in a position to arrest the occupants of the boats. But two primary reasons might be responsible for these mindless massacres. First, it is quite unlikely that these boats used by hapless fisher men and folks traditionally trading in those waters, would be carrying drugs as alleged by the US. So there would be no excuse to detain them. Secondly, the US might be forced to send their captives to trial. Since the objective of the US is to hang terrorism labels, it simply uses nuclear warships to ‘battle’ the tiny boats carrying an average of seven persons. How do the victims and their families get justice?

The pointless Russo-Ukrainian War which started as a Ukrainian Civil War grinds on. The casualty statistics available are quite varied. They range between 400,000 and 790,000 Russian troops and, 55 per cent of that for Ukrainian troops. Russian civilians killed are 7,175 compared to 15,954 Ukrainian civilians. Russian infrastructure is mainly intact, Ukrainian infrastructure, mainly shattered. Twenty per cent of Ukrainian territory is under Russian control. Militarily, Russia has two million active men and Ukraine, 900,000. So, both countries have the potentials to continue the war for a longer period. But the question is: for what purpose? The US under President Donald Trump wants a quick end to the war, the European Union wants the war prolonged as much as possible; Ukraine is caught between them while Russia wants peace that would guarantee the Russian speaking areas autonomy.

In parts of the world, like the West African region, terrorists are on rampage killing and looting. A Nigerian newspaper reported that in the first half of the year, over 2,200 persons were killed by terrorists and bandits. Also, that over two million people were abducted primarily for ransom. One of the main cases is the June 13, 2025 massacre of over 200 residents of Yelwata, Benue State, Nigeria.

Politics has played a major role in these these massacres and criminality against people. For instance, when Ahmed al-Sharaa alias Abu Mohammad al-Julani led the terrorists in Syria, the US placed a $10 million bounty on his head. But as soon as his troops overran the Syrian armed forces, the US removed the bounty, recognised him as the new Syrian President and arranged a meeting between him and President Trump. For the US, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was a greater enemy and his ouster by the Jihadist Sharaa automatically transformed the terrorist into an ally. But when on December 13, 2025, Jihad terrorists killed three Americans, the US retaliated by bombing 70 areas across central Syria. It claimed it did so to prevent “extremist groups” from threatening Syria’s neigbours. So, the US accepts and supports Jihadist-Terrorists as the government of Syria, but not their comrades operating in other parts of the country.

A main worry in these global massacres is that in most cases, the perpetrators are known as well as their sponsors and supporters. Nethanyahu and USA in Gaza, UAE in Sudan, Rwanda and Uganda in Congo, the military in Myanmar, the US in Venezuela and bandits and terrorists in West Africa.

The year 2025 is one of carnage and brigandage, it does not appear the new year will be different. Only social justice can change the world.