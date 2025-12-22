The founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Lagos, Chris Okafor, has responded to the criticism that followed his wedding to his wife, Pearl.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Okafor married Pearl amid allegations by actress Doris Ogala, who claimed he failed to fulfil a marriage promise and warned that the union would not last.

Following the wedding, Ogala issued a formal legal demand, giving the cleric 21 days to pay N1 billion or face legal action over what her lawyers described as a botched marriage claim linked to the end of an alleged nine-year relationship.

The actress sought what she termed aggravated and general damages for emotional, reputational and psychological harm she said she suffered due to the collapse of the relationship and its public handling, accusing the cleric of ruining her life.

However, speaking during his wedding thanksgiving service at the church’s headquarters in Lagos on Sunday, Mr Okafor said the backlash arose from what he described as “the devil becoming angry” over a small glimpse he and his wife chose to share with the public.

He said, “Someday and at the right time, we will share our stories, but for now, we just want to give thanks to God. I’d like you to know. We prayed. We sought the face of the Lord. And the Lord gave us direction. And we followed it. There are countenance to this. You will not know now. But not long from now, we will tell our stories. Nobody else can tell our story. It’s only us. We know about it. We know the plans of God. We know how we came here. To God alone be the glory.”

The pastor, who acknowledged the presence of his parents and the parents of his wife during the service, said it was his father who paid the dowry by himself.

“The people did not know because we don’t disclose until the time of maturity. The Bible talks about Jesus, and the Spirit drove him into the wilderness until his days of manifestation came. There are things that you can’t show forth until it is the time of manifestation. And look at just this little one we showed. The devil became very angry. We are grateful. We are grateful,” he said.

Appreciation

He also expressed gratitude to the congregation for their support in making his wedding a success and pledged to remain their prophet.

He stated that he would not shy away from responding to those who were displeased.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone. Whether you are happy, thank you. Whether you are still not delighted, thank you. And in every way you believe we offend you, we are sorry. We love you and appreciate your support. I will continually be your prophet,” he said.

However, his wife also expressed her appreciation to the congregation.

He added that she had little to add but said, “from the depth of her heart, she wished to extend her sincere gratitude to everyone.”

Pearl noted that she genuinely felt the love and support.

“You all stood by us during the time of the marriage, the celebration. And right now, it’s as if the wedding is still going on because of the joy. This joy is coming from within, and we both can feel it. We are so grateful and, I pray for you today that…,” she said.

Ordeal in a kidnapper’s den

Furthermore, the cleric recounted during his sermon how he, a cleric, was kidnapped by the kidnappers and the harrowing experiences he endured while in their den.

Mr Okafor said he spent 58 days in captivity, during which he remained blindfolded, chained, and clothed in only minimal garments.

Mr Okafor added, “I escaped to tell the story. I escaped. I was shot by the kidnappers again and again. They were shooting sporadically. It was like a war zone situation. They shot and shot and shot. One single bullet did not penetrate my body. Because I am too surrendered to surrender. For greater is He that is in me than he that is in the world.

“For he that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. What cannot kill me will not kill you. I operate in that covenant of divine preservation. And for 58 days, I was blindfolded. Chains and fetters were in my hand. And the only covering upon me was a boxer. Three times they carried us with the former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, and put us in the boots of an SUV.”

The cleric said he managed to escape on his own, adding that after their abduction, the kidnappers launched an attack on a police station and forced their captives to remain locked inside the boot of their vehicle.

“They went and attacked police officers and police stations. Three times. They will be exchanging fire. We were there. Hands and legs were folded. But I will give my angels if God will not kill me. Poison will not kill me. You are teasing a human being. He will not kill me.”